Stablecoin Market Cap Hits $294B ATH as New Issuers Enter the Arena

The stablecoin market just marked another all-time high. Total market capitalization now stands at $294 billion, The majority of these tokens continue to circulate on Ethereum, cementing its place as the backbone of the stablecoin ecosystem.

But this growth isn’t just about the old giants like USDT and USDC. New entrants are making waves with innovative models and fresh incentives for users. Let’s take a closer look at the latest developments.

USDH Launches on Hyperliquid

Native Markets has officially rolled out USDH, a fully backed stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. The token is now live on Hyperliquid with a USDH/USDC trading pair already seeing more than $2.2 million in early trading volume.

The reserves behind USDH are managed through a hybrid structure. Backing comes from cash and short-term U.S. Treasury bonds, while transparency is maintained through oracle feeds. An initial mix of off-chain and on-chain allocation ensures liquidity and stability.

The issuer has also mapped out a yield-sharing model:

50% of reserve yields will be used to buy back HYPE tokens.

The remaining 50% will support Hyperliquid’s ecosystem growth.

For Hyperliquid, this launch is a step toward reducing reliance on USDC, which still represents over 90% of total deposits. USDH could help diversify liquidity on the platform and create new demand for the HYPE token.

Key stat: USDH has already generated over $2 million in trading activity since launch.

USDF Supply Explodes on Aster DEX

Another stablecoin gaining attention is USDF, the native token of Aster DEX. Unlike USDH, USDF is directly tied to user incentives,holders earn airdrop points simply for holding the token.

The supply growth has been nothing short of aggressive. Just nine days ago, total supply hovered around 34 million USDF. Today, it has surged to nearly 250 million, marking an increase of more than 220 million in under two weeks.

But the distribution tells a different story. According to data:

83% of USDF remains in the project treasury.

8.7% is staked as auUSDF.

6.8% is held by other protocol addresses.

Staking plays a key role in USDF’s tokenomics. Users can convert their USDF into auUSDF, which not only earns extra points but also provides yield. At present, auUSDF is trading at 1.042, translating to an implied 7.5% APY over the last five months.

Most recent activity shows wallets buying USDF primarily to farm Aster DEX points, before depositing them directly on the platform. This mix of incentives has fueled rapid supply expansion while anchoring liquidity within the ecosystem.

Key stat: USDF supply jumped 7x in just over a week, from 34M to 250M.

Kazakhstan Enters the Stablecoin Race with KZTE

It’s not just DeFi protocols experimenting with stablecoins. Nation-states are beginning to make their mark too. The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) has launched a pilot program for KZTE, a tenge-backed stablecoin.

Developed inside NBK’s regulatory sandbox, KZTE is being issued on Solana by licensed exchange Intebix, with support from Mastercard and Eurasian Bank. This marks the first national tenge stablecoin to hit a blockchain.

The pilot introduces a few key benefits:

Seamless fiat-to-crypto exchange with KZTE integration.

Direct crypto card settlement via Mastercard rails.

Expanded digital asset access for Kazakhstan’s retail and institutional market.

A significant step toward NBK’s goal of modernizing payment infrastructure.

By choosing Solana, the initiative gains access to high-speed, low-cost transactions, which makes sense for a retail-friendly stablecoin. With Mastercard in the mix, KZTE is positioned for real-world payments and cross-border settlement.

This move also signals Kazakhstan’s intent to carve out a role in the global stablecoin race,not just as a miner-friendly hub, but now as a player in blockchain-based finance.

Key stat: KZTE is the first stablecoin pegged to the Kazakh tenge issued under a national pilot program.

Why These Launches Matter

Stablecoins remain the backbone of crypto markets, accounting for nearly every on-chain dollar transaction, lending protocol, and DeFi yield farm. The rise to $294 billion market cap shows they are not slowing down.

But the entry of new players like USDH, USDF, and KZTE highlights the evolution of this space:

USDH is focused on decentralizing liquidity within trading venues while tying yields back to governance tokens like HYPE.

USDF reflects how DeFi projects gamify liquidity through airdrops and staking incentives, driving rapid supply growth.

KZTE represents a government’s attempt to merge fiat and crypto payments under a regulated framework.

The mix of private issuers, DeFi-native tokens, and state-backed experiments suggests stablecoins are becoming more diverse in purpose and design.

Ethereum still hosts the lion’s share of stablecoin activity, but ecosystems like Solana, Hyperliquid, and Aster DEX are carving out niches. Whether it’s new collateral models, reward mechanisms, or direct fiat integration, the stablecoin market is moving beyond its USDT/USDC duopoly.

As the market cap pushes into new record territory, expect even more issuers,both private and state-linked,to step in. Each new launch tests how stablecoins can evolve from just a crypto dollar to something that underpins financial systems at scale.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @nulltxnews to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, Distributed Computing, and Metaverse news!