Stablecoin, shake-up in B2B payments: Fireblocks launches the global network

According to the latest data published by Fortune, Fireblocks has already recorded a record of 212 billion dollars in stablecoin transactions in July 2025.
During the analysis of the statement and the technical verification of the provided integrations, our editorial team examined the API specifications and routing workflows available for banking partners and PSPs, finding a setup oriented towards the standardization of flows.
Industry analysts consulted note that a neutral network like this can significantly reduce the integration work for banks and fintech, accelerating go-to-market times.
These observations are based on preliminary audits of technical documents and interviews with corporate treasury operators collected in September 2025.
The network is already operational with over 40 participants, including Circle, Bridge (startup acquired by Stripe), Yellow Card, and Zerohash. According to Fireblocks, the coverage extends to more than 100 countries, with the company valued at approximately 8 billion dollars and volumes of stablecoin experiencing strong growth in the current market scenarios.
The network connects wallets, bank accounts, and operating licenses, allowing transfers and conversions between different issuers. It should be noted that the infrastructure provides APIs, custody, and automated routing to reduce complexity and operational risk.
The shared setup aims to reduce development expenses, limit manual errors, and shorten settlement times compared to traditional channels. In fact, the standardization of steps reduces friction and improves cost predictability.
For businesses with branches and suppliers in multiple countries, the network offers more accessible liquidity, reduces crediting times, and simplifies access to reliable banking partners in complex markets. In this context, native on-chain traceability and standard processes facilitate audits and controls.
The network allows for the rapid deployment of real-time treasury solutions, B2B payment portals, and tools for intra-group transfers. That said, companies avoid building proprietary stacks and rely on a shared infrastructure with scalability and governance.
The landscape is heterogeneous and can influence integration, reporting, and risk management. Yet, some technical and procedural convergences are emerging among the various jurisdictions.
In this context, Fireblocks claims to leverage partner licenses to provide local banking access, without waiving KYC/AML requirements and onshore compliance.
The data on participants, coverage, and volumes come from the official release of September 4, 2025 (PR Newswire). To contextualize network-level performance and fees, refer to the technical sources below. For the regulatory framework, refer to official texts and guidelines from authorities.
The Fireblocks network aims to industrialize stablecoin payments between companies and institutions, combining operational speed, compliance controls, and local partnerships. The drive is clear: to standardize processes and reduce the “integration cost” in cross-border flows. It remains important to monitor the quality of issuers’ reserves, regulatory developments, and the management of technical concentration risk.