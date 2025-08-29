Stablecoin Startup M0 Secures $40M Series B Funding Round

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/29 17:31
B
B$0.68437+21.71%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012162-3.75%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00806+11.47%

TLDR

  • M0 raised $40 million in Series B funding led by Polychain Capital and Ribbit Capital
  • The startup has now raised almost $100 million total since launching in 2023
  • M0 builds infrastructure for stablecoin issuers to deploy tokens across different blockchains
  • The platform will support MetaMask’s new mUSD stablecoin launching later this year
  • Stablecoin market cap has more than doubled in 2025 to exceed $289 billion

Switzerland-based stablecoin platform M0 announced it raised $40 million in Series B funding on Thursday. The round was led by Polychain Capital and Ribbit Capital.

The funding round included participation from Endeavor Catalyst fund and existing investors Pantera and Bain Capital Crypto. M0 has now raised almost $100 million in total capital since its establishment in 2023.

M0 declined to disclose its valuation in the latest funding round. The company is building infrastructure that allows stablecoin issuers to deploy tokens without creating their own software for cross-chain transfers.

The startup separates stablecoin reserve management from programmability in its platform design. Regulated entities manage the cash and U.S. Treasury assets backing the stablecoins while developers use M0’s tools to control token creation and movement.

Growing Platform Usage

M0’s platform surpassed $300 million in aggregate supply in July 2025. This represents more than double the platform’s supply from January of the same year.

The company focuses on application-specific stablecoins rather than general-purpose tokens. CEO and co-founder Luca Prosperi describes the project’s goal as building “the layer zero of money.”

M0 will support the launch of MetaMask’s mUSD stablecoin on its platform. The self-custodial wallet announced plans to debut its dollar-pegged token on Ethereum and layer-2 network Linea later this year.

Other projects building on M0’s platform include token protocol Noble and stablecoin protocol Usual. Gaming operating system Playtron and payments firm KAST also use the infrastructure.

Market Expansion

The stablecoin market has experienced rapid growth in 2025. Total market capitalization exceeded $289 billion this month, more than doubling from the start of the year.

This growth follows the passage of stablecoin regulation in the United States. The GENIUS Act became law last month, providing regulatory clarity for the sector.

Venture capital firms have increased investments in stablecoin projects throughout 2025. M0’s funding round represents one of the larger Series B rounds in the space this year.

Infrastructure Partnerships

Stablecoin platform Bridge was integrated into M0’s network as its first U.S.-regulated issuer earlier this month. Stripe acquired Bridge for $1.1 billion in 2024.

Bridge will provide licensing and monitoring services for mUSD in addition to reserve management. Other firms can access Bridge’s services by issuing stablecoins through M0’s platform.

M0’s approach allows traditional fintech companies to control their digital dollar infrastructure. The platform aims to move beyond simple white-labeling models used by other stablecoin providers.

The post Stablecoin Startup M0 Secures $40M Series B Funding Round appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

As of today, with U.S. regulation and capital flows evolving in tandem—(the SEC has extended Cboe BZX’s review of the WisdomTree spot XRP fund to 2025-10-24; this month the SEC × Ripple case officially concluded, maintaining a $125 million penalty; the CFTC adopted the Nasdaq market surveillance platform to enhance cross-market, real-time alerts; the Treasury [...] The post Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income appeared first on Blockonomi.
U
U$0.01055+13.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.0562-5.59%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21014-2.32%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/29 17:11
Partager
IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Pakistan’s proposal to offer subsidised electricity tariffs for crypto mining operations. Per local reports, the government is still engaged with international institutions to refine the plan. “As of now, the IMF has not agreed,” said Secretary of Power Dr. Fakhray Alam Irfan, during a session with the Senate Standing Committee on Power. According to a report by Profit , the IMF has warned that the plan could add strain to the power sector. Dr Irfan told the committee that the agency is concerned about market distortions over Pakistan’s subsidised energy rates proposal. IMF Flags Several Concerns Against Pakistan’s Power Proposal for Bitcoin Mining Last month, the IMF questioned Pakistan’s power push for Bitcoin mining, raising concerns over legal issues and power strain. The international financial body laid out several concerns, including the legality of crypto mining in Pakistan and the additional strain on the already burdened power grid. ⛏️ The @IMFNews is pushing back on Pakistan’s plan to allocate 2,000 megawatts of electricity for Bitcoin mining and AI data centers. #IMF #Bitcoin https://t.co/X9YHqz9qTO — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 1, 2025 Further, the fund warned about resource distribution and knock-on effects on power tariffs. The IMF noted that Pakistan did not consult the fund ahead of the announcement. In May, Pakistan announced that it will allocate 2,000MW to power crypto mining and data centres, in a move to attract foreign investment. The initiative is driven by the Pakistan Crypto Council and supported by the Ministry of Finance. Pakistan in Talks With International Institutions Dr Irfan confirmed that the government is still in talks to redefine its power subsidiary plan after the IMF has rejected the proposal. The committee further discussed technological solutions aimed at combating electricity theft. They also discussed the government’s recent agreement with scheduled banks to reduce the circular debt stock. Senator Shibli Faraz criticised that banks were “forced at gunpoint” to offer the loans. The committee has directed the Power Division to submit comprehensive answers to various issues at the next meeting.
Threshold
T$0.01608-2.36%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0017582-1.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1228-1.28%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/07/03 13:42
Partager
UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

PANews reported on July 7 that according to WAM, the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports (ICP), Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority
Internet Computer
ICP$4.922-2.76%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1495-3.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001801-3.11%
Partager
PANews2025/07/07 07:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

MiCA Approval: Socios.com Secures Crucial European Regulatory Milestone