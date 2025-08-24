Stablecoin Supply Doubles In 2024, Surging Past $270 Billion

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 08:01
Solana
SOL$208.77+5.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10037-0.51%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0003--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407-1.74%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

The stablecoin market has noticed a massive growth in 2024, with total supply more than doubling since January. According to recent data, stablecoin circulation has increased from $130 billion at the start of the year to around $270 billion today, highlighting their rising role in global crypto markets.

Ethereum, Tron, and Solana Dominate the Stablecoin Market

In this scenario, Ethereum ($ETH) and Tron ($TRX) maintain their position as the powerhouses of this expansion as both are jointly hosting almost 90% of the total stablecoin supply. In whole fluctuation, Solana ($SOL) has secured a solid position as the third-largest chain, with more than $10 billion in stablecoins supplied on its network.

Almost 4 top companies have hosted about 96% of the stablecoin market of all stablecoins. All the stablecoins that are seen in the market are basically products of these 4 companies. Tether, a leading private stablecoin issuer company, and Circle, a publicly listed company, have stablecoins $USDT and $USDC, respectively, while Ethena and Sky stablecoins which are decentralized autonomous organizations.

USD Dominates Tokenized Currency Market over EUR

As usual, USD is at the top of the list in the most widely accepted tokenized currency; this thing maintains its powerful influence in digital finance. Amazingly, not a single EUR-designated stablecoin has fallen into the top 20 by supply, emphasizing the USD’s unparalleled position in the stablecoin market. It makes it nearly unbeatable.

The increasing demand for stablecoins on a time-to-time basis means stablecoins are consolidating their standard as a fundamental of crypto liquidity, trading, and real-world settlement. Increasing demand in 2024 could be a landmark point for stablecoins, merging traditional finance with blockchain-based economies at an extraordinary scale.

Crypto journalist with years of experience providing in-depth analysis and news on blockchain and decentralized finance. With a keen eye for detail, Shahzaib delivers insightful articles that explore the latest trends, market movements, and innovations within the crypto and blockchain ecosystem. His work focuses on educating readers while offering expert commentary on the evolving landscape of digital assets, DeFi protocols, and the broader impact of blockchain technology.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/stablecoin-supply-doubles-in-2024-surging-past-270-billion/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.58376-6.23%
Partager
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Partager
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.05718+3.98%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004378-4.78%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004617-0.49%
Partager
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Partager
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10044-0.57%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.189-1.65%
HAI
HAI$0.010309-1.51%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Kanye’s YZY Pumps to $3B on Solana, Crashes 60% – Traders Pivot Into Layer Brett For The Next 100x Meme Coin

Custodia Bank CEO: TradFi may face a liquidity crisis due to its incompatibility with blockchain real-time settlement