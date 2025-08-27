Stablecoin Yields May Trigger Major Bank Deposit Outflows, Citi Warns

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/27 10:17
U
U$0.01136-2.06%
Boom
BOOM$0.0131+8.17%
MAY
MAY$0.04496+2.50%
Major
MAJOR$0.16484+4.82%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06488+3.04%

TLDR

  • Citi’s Ronit Ghose warns stablecoin yields may drain bank deposits.

  • Stablecoins offering yields could mimic the 1980s’ money market fund boom.

  • U.S. banking groups warn of $6.6 trillion in deposit outflows due to stablecoins.

  • Crypto industry pushes back against regulations limiting stablecoin yields.

Ronit Ghose, head of Citi’s Future of Finance, has warned that paying interest on stablecoin holdings could spark large-scale bank outflows. He compared this potential shift to the rise of money market funds in the 1980s, where the funds grew rapidly, taking away significant deposits from traditional banks. The concern is that stablecoins, by offering higher yields, may draw customers away from traditional banking products, creating liquidity challenges for banks.

Ghose’s warning highlights the growing concern over the implications of new digital financial products, such as stablecoins. These digital assets are often backed by traditional currencies like the U.S. dollar but are more flexible and offer higher interest rates. If this trend continues, it could reshape how money is stored and moved within the economy.

Historical Parallel to the 1980s Money Market Fund Boom

Citi’s Ronit Ghose pointed to the money market fund explosion from the late 1970s and early 1980s, a period during which the funds grew from $4 billion in 1975 to $235 billion by 1982. As consumers sought higher returns, this shift led to a net outflow of $32 billion from banks, according to Federal Reserve data.

Ghose’s comparison suggests that, just as in the 1980s, the rise of stablecoins offering interest could divert funds from traditional banking systems, especially if such assets offer better returns than conventional savings accounts.

This historical example underscores the potential disruption stablecoins could have on the banking sector. Banks may find themselves needing to raise deposit rates or turn to more costly wholesale markets to maintain their liquidity.

Banking Industry Warns of $6.6 Trillion Outflow Risk

The Bank Policy Institute, along with other U.S. banking groups, has warned that the increasing adoption of stablecoins could trigger up to $6.6 trillion in deposit outflows from the traditional banking sector. These figures highlight the scale of the challenge banks might face if customers start moving their funds into stablecoins offering higher yields.

As a result, banks would likely need to raise deposit rates or look for alternative funding sources, potentially leading to higher borrowing costs for businesses and households.

The banking sector has been vocal in urging regulators to curb the use of stablecoin yields, which they argue would create unfair competition. While the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulators have been active in establishing clear frameworks for crypto assets, banks fear the current regulatory landscape could allow stablecoin platforms to offer attractive yields without facing the same scrutiny as traditional financial products.

Crypto Industry Pushes Back Against Yield Restrictions

Despite the growing concerns within the banking sector, the crypto industry has actively pushed back against calls for restrictions on stablecoin yields. Organizations like the Blockchain Association and the Crypto Council for Innovation argue that these measures would tilt the playing field in favor of traditional banks, stifling innovation and limiting consumer choices.

They contend that existing regulatory frameworks are already providing consumer protection while still allowing for innovation in digital financial products.

Coinbase and other crypto platforms also argue that stablecoin yields help drive the broader adoption of digital assets, providing more opportunities for people to access new financial products. As a result, many in the crypto industry believe that stablecoins should be allowed to operate without the same restrictions applied to traditional banks.

The post Stablecoin Yields May Trigger Major Bank Deposit Outflows, Citi Warns appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

The crypto market has always been defined by asymmetric opportunities. Unlike traditional assets, where doubling wealth is considered impressive, cryptocurrencies […] The post Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000 appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/27 10:01
Partager
Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

The post Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The centralized exchange, once under fire for mishandling millions in crypto, is joining forces with Trump Media to roll out CRO-based rewards on Truth Social. Centralized exchange Crypto.com is betting big on U.S. President Donald Trump with a high-profile partnership with Trump Media, marking a big push into the U.S. market less than a year after settling a dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a Tuesday press release, Trump Media revealed plans to launch a CRO-linked rewards program on Truth Social and Truth+, the social media and streaming platforms created after Donald Trump was banned from X (formerly Twitter). The program is expected to integrate Crypto.com’s infrastructure, allowing users to convert earned points into CRO and access additional perks. Additionally, the two companies plan to collaborate on joint marketing campaigns and offer subscription benefits tied to CRO. As part of the agreement, Trump Media will also invest $105 million in CRO, equivalent to about 2% of CRO’s total supply, while Crypto.com will purchase $50 million of Trump Media stock. The firms are also backing a new digital asset treasury company, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, which is expected to manage $1 billion in CRO, $200 million in cash, $220 million from warrants, and a $5 billion equity line. The price of Cronos’ native token (CRO) jumped over 20% Tuesday following the announcement, reaching levels not seen since late 2024. Longstanding Ties Crypto.com has a long history with Trump-linked companies. In December 2024, Marszalek reportedly met with Donald Trump to discuss U.S. crypto regulations. Around the same time, the company dropped its lawsuit against the SEC after receiving a Wells notice citing concerns that some tokens on its platform might be considered securities. A few months later, the SEC abruptly ended its investigation into Crypto.com without taking…
U
U$0.01136-2.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.449+2.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01345+6.32%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 10:40
Partager
Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs

Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs

Iran crypto flows dropped 11% so far this year to July, amid conflict with Israel, the $90 million hack of local crypto exchange Nobitex and Tether freezing 42 wallet addresses. Flows into Iranian crypto trading platforms have fallen in 2025 due to a breakdown in nuclear negotiations with Israel, a $90 million hack on Iran’s largest crypto exchange, and a major stablecoin blacklisting, says blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs.Iranian crypto flows hit $3.7 billion between January and July, an 11% decrease compared to the same period last year, with the worst drop off coming in June and July, TRM Labs said in a report on Tuesday.Iran’s crypto flows started to sharply drop in June, just after the $90 million hack on Nobitex, which handles 87% of the country’s crypto transactions. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10174+1.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.16489+4.95%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0615+7.51%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 08:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Altcoins That Can Turn a $1,000 Investment into $10,000

Crypto.com Bets Big on Trump Just Months After Settling With SEC

Iranian crypto flows fall 11% on Israel conflict, Nobitex hack: TRM Labs

Hyperliquid Short Squeeze: Explosive 200% Surge Creates Million-Dollar Opportunity

WLFI Listing Risks: Urgent Warning for Retail Investors on Trump-Linked DeFi Token