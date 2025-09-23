Stablecoins are setting the stage for the next big shift in payments. Some of the newest ones vying for dominance include Metamask’s $mUSD, the digital euro, and Hong Kong’s $AxCNH.Stablecoins are setting the stage for the next big shift in payments. Some of the newest ones vying for dominance include Metamask’s $mUSD, the digital euro, and Hong Kong’s $AxCNH.

Stablecoins Could Fuel $4T in Payments Yearly – Best Wallet Token to Ride the Surge

2025/09/23 23:46
But the real prize isn’t just buzz and trading volume; it’s real-world settlement. Even if just 1%–2% of global cross-border payments move on-chain, that could mean $2T–$4T flowing through stablecoins annually.

Given this large amount of capital, safe crypto wallets that support stablecoins – like Best Wallet – are all the more critical.

$USDT & $USDC Dominate the Stablecoin Market

By market cap, dollar-pegged tokens lead in the stablecoin race: In first place is $USDT at $172B, followed by $USDC at $74B.

Top stablecoins by market cap on CoinGecko.

Source: CoinGecko

MetaMask’s $mUSD, launched on Ethereum and Linea in September 2025, is also backed 1:1 with US dollars. However, it’s issued directly inside the MetaMask wallet via Stripe’s Bridge.

Doing so streamlines settlements, spending, and on/off-ramps into a single interface. Better yet, $mUSD is supported by the US GENIUS Act, which requires liquid reserves and monthly disclosures.

The US has the most credible path toward the first trillion-dollar stablecoin. And it’s all thanks to its distribution through wallets, bank-grade licensing, and integration into existing merchant networks. So, this could work in $mUSD’s favor.

Then there’s Europe, advocating for legislation of a digital euro in 2026. It’ll serve as central-bank-issued electronic cash. Already, German banks are all for it, with the help of MiCA steering merchants toward euro-based payments.

And in Asia, Hong Kong sets its sights on $AxCNH, an offshore yuan-pegged token. It’s part of China’s ploy to boost its financial influence.

Across these regions, the race to the first trillion stablecoin is shaping up as an East-West financial contest.

Dollar rails like $USDT and $USDC still hold the lead. Naturally, they shine a light on Best Wallet, as the mobile app’s a great way to buy, sell, manage, and swap these stablecoins, plus 1K+ other digital assets.

Best Wallet Simplifies Stablecoin & Crypto Management

Best Wallet is a great option for storing digital assets – whether stablecoins, top cryptocurrencies, or meme coins – thanks to its non-custodial nature.

Unlike custodial wallets, it gives you complete control over your private keys and adds safeguards like biometrics, 2FA, and in-app scam filters to keep your funds secure.

But security is just one of its perks. Best Wallet is cherished for making managing digital assets super convenient. It makes this possible through its built-in launchpad, so you can easily explore presales directly in the mobile app (available on Google Play and iOS).

In fact, the wallet will soon support over 60 networks, allowing you to expand your portfolio seamlessly in one secure haven.

Future updates will bring even more functionality to Best Wallet, including an NFT gallery, advanced market analytics, and a crypto debit card (Best Card).

Best Wallet to launch Best Card soon.

Source: Best Wallet Token

But to reap the wallet’s full suite of benefits, you’ll want to scoop up some $BEST. Then, you can enjoy the lowest gas fees, staking rewards (currently 83% APY), voting rights, and early access to the best presales.

The latter is a major boon in itself; it’ll give you the chance to secure tokens at their lowest ever prices before they go mainstream and likely spike.

Even $BEST is available on presale, and for just $0.025685. It’s due for a price increase tomorrow, so join now for its lowest current price.

Visit the Best Wallet Token presale today.

