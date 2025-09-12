Stablecoins hit $300B on CoinMarketCap — Are we there yet?

The stablecoin market cap topped $300 billion on CoinMarketCap, but discrepancies across platforms like CoinGecko and DefiLlama highlight challenges in tracking crypto assets.

The stablecoin market is approaching a $300 billion capitalization, but figures differ widely across leading crypto data platforms, highlighting the challenges of measuring the fast-growing sector.

The total stablecoin market cap reached $300 billion on CoinMarketCap (CMC) on Thursday, but CoinGecko reported $291 billion and DefiLlama showed $289 billion on Friday, displaying significant discrepancies.

Rafaela Romano, ambassador at the crypto analytics platform Alphractal, told Cointelegraph that these discrepancies “will always exist” because each platform applies different methodologies when calculating market caps.

Read more