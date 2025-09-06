StablecoinX raises an additional $530 million to support ENA token treasury reserves, with participation from YZi Labs and others

PANews reported on September 6th that, according to Businesswire, after announcing a $360 million financing round in July of this year to launch its ENA treasury strategy, stablecoin issuer StablecoinX Assets announced that it has reached a definitive business combination agreement with special purpose acquisition company TLGY Acquisition Corp. and secured an additional $530 million in PIPE financing to support its newly established ENA reserve. Investors in the latest financing include YZi Labs, Brevan Howard, Susquehanna Crypto, and IMC Trading, as well as Dragonfly, ParaFi Capital, Maven11, Kingsway, Mirana, and Haun Ventures. It is reported that after the completion of the financing transaction with a total scale of $890 million, StablecoinX will continue to acquire ENA tokens, and its total holdings are expected to exceed 3 billion.