StablecoinX Secures $530M Investment o Back Ethena-Linked Treasury

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 04:17
Moonveil
MORE$0.09946+0.01%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007-0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01252-0.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018137+8.55%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06545+0.44%

Stablecoin X Assets Inc. and TLGY Acquisition Corp. have announced they secured $530 million in new private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing, expanding their war chest to $890 million.

The raise comes as the firms prepare to merge and list on the Nasdaq under the StablecoinX name under the ticker “USDE.” The funds will support a long-term treasury strategy built around Ethena’s ENA token.

StablecoinX is expected to hold more than 3 billion ENA, the companies said, adding that the company is expected to be the first dedicated treasury vehicle for the stablecoin protocol.

Investors include Brevan Howard, Susquehanna Crypto, and IMC Trading, alongside repeat backers Dragonfly and ParaFi.

The Ethena Foundation is matching the effort with a fresh $310 million buyback program, bringing total announced purchases to $570 million. Proceeds will be used to acquire ENA on public markets.

To align their strategy with market structure, StablecoinX formed a new advisory board chaired by Rob Hadick of Dragonfly.

The board will focus on governance, partnerships, and long-term shareholder value as the company links public equity capital with Ethena’s token economy. The deal is slated to close in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, ArkStream Capital has announced it invested $10 million in Ethena Labs, building on an initial $5 million investment made late last year.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/06/stablecoinx-secures-usd530m-investment-to-back-ethena-linked-treasury

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.00158-0.56%
Startup
STARTUP$0.010676-12.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954-35.97%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s XRP has been trading in the mid-$2 range after peaking near $3.3 in July, consolidating below key resistance around $3.0. Despite short-term volatility, some analysts remain optimistic about its long-term outlook. Notably, crypto strategist StephIsCrypto posted an X (formerly Twitter) chart showing a repeating breakout pattern over 2022–2024 and projecting a major move in […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.411+0.96%
Movement
MOVE$0.1179+0.76%
XRP
XRP$2.8064-0.51%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:54
Partager
Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Crypto markets thrive on early opportunities. Right now, three names are sparking conversations: BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Snorter Token. Each is positioning itself in the evolving digital economy, but only one has the potential to deliver the kind of exponential returns that could change investors’ portfolios. Among the best crypto presales, BlockchainFX is standing out.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00200145-0.12%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30289+2.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01252-0.39%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4