Stacy Lewis Closes Her Storied Career

CASARES, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 22: Captain Stacy Lewis of Team USA holds her daughter on the first tee on Day One of The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 22, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Getty Images Former world No. 1 Stacy Lewis announced on social media that she will retire at the conclusion of the 2025 season. The announcement came just days before the LPGA's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, a fitting backdrop given her collegiate roots at the University of Arkansas, where she was a four-time All-American. "Never in a million years, would I have thought this journey playing golf would still be going in 2025, but the time has come to put the clubs away," Lewis wrote. "I will finish out the 2025 season, but this will be my last on the LPGA. I'm not exactly sure what is next but I'm so grateful for all the Arkansas fans and people that have supported me along [the] way!" Now 40, Stacy Lewis has built a career defined as much by resilience as by results. Diagnosed with scoliosis at age 11, she spent nearly eight years in a back brace and later underwent spinal surgery before turning professional. What might have ended her ambitions instead became the foundation of a career marked by perseverance and grit. Through determination and hard work, Lewis rose to world No. 1, captured two major championships, earned 13 LPGA Tour victories, captained two Solheim Cup teams, and established herself as one of the most consistent American players of her generation—all while serving as a role model for young athletes facing adversity. Reflecting on her career and future, Lewis wrote, "I'm not exactly sure what's next, but I'm so grateful for all the Arkansas fans and the people that have supported me along [the] way!"