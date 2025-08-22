Standard Chartered-Backed Tokenization Platform Libeara Secures Provisional Regulatory Approval in Singapore

Tokenization platform Libeara has received in-principle approval from Singapore's Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a Capital Markets Services license, marking a key regulatory milestone for the Standard Chartered-incubated venture.

The approval will enable Libeara to offer institutional clients access to tokenized capital markets products once the full licensing process is complete. The platform, which operates under SC Ventures by Standard Chartered's incubation program, has been developing regulated digital asset solutions for institutional markets.

"This in-principle approval is a strong vote of confidence in our vision and operational readiness," founder and CEO Aaron Gwak said in a statement released Thursday. He added that the approval brings the company closer to delivering regulated digital asset solutions that meet institutional needs while maintaining traditional financial market standards.

Libeara has previously worked on tokenized treasury strategies with institutional partners and supported pilot projects with public sector entities across Asia and Africa, according to the company. The platform represents part of Standard Chartered's broader innovation strategy through its SC Ventures arm, which builds and invests in financial technology ventures.

Margaret Harwood-Jones, Standard Chartered's global head of financing and securities services, characterized tokenization as "a key enabler of financial market infrastructure evolution" and highlighted SC Ventures' commitment to bringing real-world assets into digital markets through regulated channels.

