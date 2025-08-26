Standard Chartered Bank: Ethereum and Ethereum Reserve are currently undervalued

Par : PANews
2025/08/26 21:49
SentraNet
SENT$0.00006+122.22%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0614+7.34%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00003467-16.45%
Navcoin
NAV$0.04679-3.18%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06225-3.17%

PANews reported on August 26th that, according to CoinDesk, Geoff Kendrick, Standard Chartered Bank's global head of digital asset research, stated in emailed comments sent on Tuesday that Ethereum and its associated Ethereum Reserve Company are undervalued at current prices. Since the beginning of June, the Ethereum Reserve Company has acquired 2.6% of circulating Ethereum, which, combined with ETF inflows over the same period, totals to a staggering 4.9%. Kendrick believes that while this inflow is significant, it's just the beginning. He previously projected that the Ethereum Reserve Company would eventually hold 10% of circulating supply, a goal that is within reach. Despite the recent price plunge, he maintains his forecast of Ethereum reaching $7,500 by the end of the year, viewing a dip below $4,500 as a buying opportunity. He also noted that the Ethereum Reserve Company's valuation is returning to a reasonable level, noting that the mNAV of Sharplink Gaming and Bitmine Immersion has declined, and that SBET's announcement on Friday that it would repurchase shares if its NAV multiple fell below 1.0 sets a floor for the Ethereum Reserve Company's multiple.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003362-3.05%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Partager
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.44536-14.27%
Partager
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Partager
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007683-9.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+3.93%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts