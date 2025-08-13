Standard Chartered Bank raised its year-end target price for Ethereum to $7,500, and Q3 will break through the historical high of $4,866.

Par : PANews
2025/08/13 18:44
PANews reported on August 13th that, according to The Block, Standard Chartered analysts have significantly raised their year-end Ethereum price target to $7,500, a significant increase from the previous $4,000. They predict Ethereum will reach $12,000 by the end of 2026, $18,000 by the end of 2027, and remain at $25,000 between 2028 and 2029. The analysts noted that Ethereum's investment appeal has significantly increased, with active buying from corporate finance departments and institutional investors, demand for spot ETFs, new US stablecoin regulations, and the advancement of its technical roadmap all supporting its price growth. Standard Chartered predicts that Ethereum will break its all-time high of $4,866 in the third quarter of 2025.

In addition, Standard Chartered Bank analysts maintained their long-term optimistic outlook for Bitcoin in their latest report, predicting its price to reach $200,000 by the end of 2025 and further rise to $500,000 between 2028 and 2029.

