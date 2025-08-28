Standard Chartered Predicts ETH Could Hit $7,500 This Year

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 03:56
Threshold
T$0.01617-1.64%
U
U$0.00989-11.85%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014713-1.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10029-2.08%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000281+0.35%
Ethereum
ETH$4,511.21-1.67%

The multinational bank now views Ethereum treasury firms as a more attractive investment option than U.S. spot ETFs.

Ethereum treasury companies are trading at attractive levels, according to Geoffrey Kendrick, the global head of digital assets research at Standard Chartered, who argues that they offer better value than U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs.

In a Tuesday research note, Kendrick wrote that ETH and the ETH treasury companies “are cheap at today’s levels,” pointing to a sharp rebound in buying by corporates and funds holding ETH on their balance sheets.

ETH Accumulation by Treasury Companies and ETFs

Since June, Ethereum treasury firms have purchased 2.6% of all ETH in circulation, he said. When combined with ETF inflows over the same period, that figure rises to 4.9%, doubling the pace of Bitcoin’s fastest accumulation period in late 2024.

Kendrick said he expects treasury firms to ultimately hold 10% of all ETH, with Tom Lee’s BitMine alone targeting 5%.

“With Bitmine (BMNR) themselves aiming for 5%, I think the 10% looks well in hand, with 7.4% still to go. And as a result, I forecast ETH to USD 7,500 by year-end. I see the sell-off over the last two days as creating a great entry point,” he wrote.

As of press time, ETH is trading at $4,604, down 7% from its all-time high of $4,946 reached on Aug. 24.

‘Hard Floor’

Kendrick noted that valuations have come down, with net asset value (NAV) multiples for SharpLink and BitMine now below those of MicroStrategy, even though MicroStrategy doesn’t benefit from staking yields.

“Given that the ETH treasury companies are able to capture ETH’s 3% staking yield, I see no reason for the NAV multiples to be below MSTR’s multiple,” he said.

mNAV of ETH Treasury Companies

Friday’s announcement from SharpLink that it would repurchase stock if its NAV multiple falls below 1.0 sets a “hard floor” for valuations, he added.

Kendrick said the normalization of NAV multiples makes ETH treasury firms “now very investable” and a “better asset to buy than the US spot ETH ETFs.”

Largest ETH Treasury Companies

Data from Strategic ETH Reserve shows BitMine with over 1.7 million ETH (around 1.42% of supply) and SharpLink Gaming with 797,000 ETH, putting ETH treasury companies’ total at 4.36 million ETH, or 3.6%, compared to 6.7 million ETH in spot ETH ETFs.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/research-and-opinion/standard-chartered-predicts-eth-could-hit-usd7-500-this-year

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud is launching its own layer-1 blockchain for financial institutions, taking on Ripple, Circle, and Stripe in payments. Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, [...]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07534+1.08%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5434+0.11%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/27 23:22
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,500.58-1.77%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10034-2.05%
XRP
XRP$2.979-0.90%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion – Can Institutions Push XRP to $1,000?