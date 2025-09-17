Standard Chartered’s SC Ventures Plans $250 Million Digital Asset Fund

Key Highlights

SC Ventures prepares $250M digital asset fund backed by Middle East investors

Expansion includes $100M Africa product and first venture debt fund

Standard Chartered strengthens crypto push with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading

SC Ventures Bets Big on Digital Assets With $250 Million Fund

SC Ventures, the venture arm of Standard Chartered Bank, is preparing to launch a $250 million fund dedicated to digital assets. The new vehicle will debut in 2026 and is expected to receive strong backing from investors across the Middle East, according to partner Gautam Jain, who spoke at the Money20/20 Middle East conference in Riyadh.

Jain explained that SC Ventures intends to roll out several investment products simultaneously, strengthening its position in the fast-growing digital asset market.

Expanding Into Africa and Venture Debt

Alongside the flagship $250 million fund, SC Ventures is also planning a $100 million investment vehicle in Africa and its first venture debt fund. The debt fund will offer loans to startups while attaching warrants, giving investors the option to acquire tokens or securities.

Jain did not confirm whether these additional funds would be tied directly to digital asset projects, but the move underscores the firm’s growing appetite for alternative investment strategies.

Standard Chartered Deepens Crypto Push

Founded in 2018, SC Ventures has been scaling its presence in the Middle East, beginning with Saudi Arabia in 2025. The expansion reflects Standard Chartered’s increasingly crypto-friendly approach.

The bank has already introduced spot trading in Bitcoin and Ethereum for select clients — a clear signal that digital assets are becoming an integral part of its strategy.

With three new funds in the pipeline and a $250 million bet on blockchain innovation, SC Ventures is positioning itself as one of the most active players bridging traditional finance and digital assets.