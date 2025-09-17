Standard Chartered’s SC Ventures Plans $250 Million Digital Asset Fund

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/17 00:41
Movement
MOVE$0.1298+4.67%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001104-13.15%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03624+1.37%
Siacoin
SC$0.00297+1.05%
FUND
FUND$0.0175-26.47%

Key Highlights

  • SC Ventures prepares $250M digital asset fund backed by Middle East investors
  • Expansion includes $100M Africa product and first venture debt fund
  • Standard Chartered strengthens crypto push with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading

SC Ventures Bets Big on Digital Assets With $250 Million Fund

SC Ventures, the venture arm of Standard Chartered Bank, is preparing to launch a $250 million fund dedicated to digital assets. The new vehicle will debut in 2026 and is expected to receive strong backing from investors across the Middle East, according to partner Gautam Jain, who spoke at the Money20/20 Middle East conference in Riyadh.

Jain explained that SC Ventures intends to roll out several investment products simultaneously, strengthening its position in the fast-growing digital asset market.

Expanding Into Africa and Venture Debt

Alongside the flagship $250 million fund, SC Ventures is also planning a $100 million investment vehicle in Africa and its first venture debt fund. The debt fund will offer loans to startups while attaching warrants, giving investors the option to acquire tokens or securities.

Jain did not confirm whether these additional funds would be tied directly to digital asset projects, but the move underscores the firm’s growing appetite for alternative investment strategies.

Standard Chartered Deepens Crypto Push

Founded in 2018, SC Ventures has been scaling its presence in the Middle East, beginning with Saudi Arabia in 2025. The expansion reflects Standard Chartered’s increasingly crypto-friendly approach.

The bank has already introduced spot trading in Bitcoin and Ethereum for select clients — a clear signal that digital assets are becoming an integral part of its strategy.

With three new funds in the pipeline and a $250 million bet on blockchain innovation, SC Ventures is positioning itself as one of the most active players bridging traditional finance and digital assets.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001327+1.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.087-2.79%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Partager
Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

AP2, sometimes referred to as the Intermediary Payment Protocol, aims to create a standard for how AI can securely handle […] The post Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
SUI$3.6207+3.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1376+1.69%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/17 01:20
Partager
The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with 100% win rate in three battles against ETH" has now made a floating
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.087-2.79%
Ethereum
ETH$4,476.32-0.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00593+0.16%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 17:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

Movement Labs Layer 1: A Pivotal Leap for Blockchain Innovation