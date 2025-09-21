The increase in cross-chain bridge inflows from chains shows a growing interest and confidence in Stargate and rising demand for interoperable DeFi solutions.The increase in cross-chain bridge inflows from chains shows a growing interest and confidence in Stargate and rising demand for interoperable DeFi solutions.

Stargate Registers Over $2B in Cross-Chain Inflows in September; Pulled from Ethereum, Mantle Network, LinearBuild, Berachain, Arbitrum, and Others

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 17:15
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06844+24.91%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2513+4.26%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001777-2.73%
money case 11

The digital asset market continues to experience interesting movements, with market players like Stargate Finance, a cross-chain liquidity protocol, seizing the limelight. On-chain analysis reported today tracked net inflows worth $2.179 billion in Stargate this September.

Stargate Finance is a DeFi platform specializing in offering multi-chain solutions. It enables efficient liquidity movements and asset transfers across various chains. As a result, it helps to solve interoperability problems in DeFi. By integrating with different blockchain protocols, Stargate allows people to engage in transactions and interactions across different protocols from a single network. This provides a more effective and seamless DeFi experience.

Top Chains by Inflows on Stargate

This month, Stargate witnessed a significant increase in funds inflows, surpassing $2.179 billion, an indicator of a resurgent interest or an increasing number of customers in the multi-chain network. These inflows came from top chains, including Ethereum, Mantle Network, LinearBuild, Berachain, Arbitrum, and many others, as illustrated in the data.

Ethereum

Ethereum is currently the top-performing chain on the Stargate cross-chain network. As per the data, Ethereum contributed massive capital inflows of $810 million to Stargate this month. The implication here is that users substantially poured Ethereum assets into Stargate, a move that shows growing investor confidence in the Ethereum network. The impressive figure makes Ethereum the key player in Stargate’s cross-chain liquidity flow. It also indicates rising trust in Stargate’s network and its role in the DeFi market.

Mantle Network

Next is Mantle Network, which is also attracting attention with its significant liquidity flow into Stargate. Mantle contributed capital inflows of $610 million into the Stargate network over this month, a significant movement suggesting heightened interest and activity within the Mantle ecosystem. Mantle’s focus on rapid and cost-efficient transactions makes it an attractive network for user activity in DeFi.

LinearBuild

LinearBuild, a Layer-2 network offering a scaling solution for Ethereum, is the third-best-performing cross-chain bridge on the Stargate network. Linea drew in fund inflows of $298 million into Stargate this month. This remarkable money influx highlights Linear’s major role in the cross-chain sector, showing its prominence in offering a Layer-2 scaling solution.

Berachain and Arbitrum

According to the data, Berachain and Arbitrum also contributed significant capital inflows of $251 million and $210 million, respectively, into Stargate during this month. This highlights increasing preference among investors for Berachain and Arbitrum; decentralized platforms known for efficiency, scalability, and cost-effective, rapid transactions.

Expanding Multi-Chain Applications in DeFi

The recent surge in capital inflows from different chains (as explained in the data) shed light on Stargate’s role in enabling cross-chain engagements. This shows the rising significance and usage of multi-chain networks in the DeFi market. The movements noticed in Stargate’s data point out a wider trend in the virtual currency market towards cross-chain solutions. The rise in money inflows indicates Stargate’s increasing impact and the growing appetite for interoperable decentralized finance solutions. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Two crypto platforms are fiercely competing: Kalshi captures the volumes, Polymarket buys respectability. Sports betting, regulators, and billions join the prediction feast. L’article Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 16:05
Partager
Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

HYPE could attempt a shot at $60 or higher in the next few weeks or days.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.54-5.36%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 16:00
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.09023-14.61%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001833-0.10%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Shibarium releases security incident update: Specific bridge operations have been restricted, limiting the attacker's short-term BONE token staking

Top 5 AI Tokens to Buy Now—Why Ozak AI Ranks Above the Rest for Profitability and Investor Hype