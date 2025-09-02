Starknet Faces Service Outage Amid Mainnet Launch

2025/09/02 13:19
Key Points:
  • Starknet experienced an outage during the Layer 2 mainnet launch.
  • The v0.14.0 upgrade included decentralized sequencing and EIP-1559.
  • STRK token data remains resilient amid the challenges.

Starknet experienced a service outage on September 2 as reported by PANews, prompting StarkWare’s team to investigate and restore operations as swiftly as possible.

The outage could influence STRK’s market position, especially after the planned upgrade to improve decentralization and user experience.

Starknet v0.14.0 Outage: Sequencer Glitch Reported

Starknet, developed by StarkWare, encountered a service disruption shortly after its v0.14.0 upgrade. This update included major enhancements such as decentralized sequencing and a multi-sequencer infrastructure based on Tendermint consensus. The team is actively investigating and aims to restore functionality quickly.

Full-scale functionality remains an immediate objective, with no financial losses documented thus far. While the anticipated downtime of 15 minutes may align with the outage, confirmation is awaited. StarkWare leadership remains without comment during recovery operations.

STRK Token Data Showcases Resilience Amid Challenges

Did you know? Previous migration events have shown that temporary outages can create opportunities for protocols to address longstanding scalability challenges, leading to greater resilience in future operations.

Current data from CoinMarketCap highlights that Starknet’s STRK token is priced at $0.12, with a market capitalization of formatNumber(503231120, 2) and a 24-hour trading volume increasing by 42.80%. Recent price changes include a 0.74% increase over 24 hours while declining 3.09% over seven days.

Starknet(STRK), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:11 UTC on September 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that while Starknet’s service disruption poses short-term challenges, successful resolution could reinforce confidence among users and developers, potentially resulting in increased network adoption. Past outages in similar projects have often prompted technological advancements, providing a strategic look for StarkWare during this recovery phase.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/starknet-service-outage-mainnet/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
