Starknet stutters, turns off and on again twice in one day

Ethereum layer-two network Starknet has experienced two outages in short succession, following its latest “Grinta” upgrade.

The transition hasn’t gone smoothly, to put it mildly. 

Starknet went offline for just over two hours this morning, between 2:23am and 4:36am UTC, before the team announced that the network was “back online and fully operational.”

Not two hours later, however, another announcement came that Starknet was “experiencing another downtime.” The team’s latest update states it’s “deploying a fix now” and “expects the network to be operational shortly.”

Read more: Coinbase Base network halts for 44 minutes due to ‘unsafe head delay’

The Grinta upgrade, a move to decentralize transaction ordering, opens up the process to “three independent sequencers running consensus and taking turns building blocks.”

However, a series of incidents logged on Starknet’s incident reporting page show a variety of issues, ranging from “block production halted” to “cario0 code unrecognized by the sequencer,” and a “reorg” in which 192 blocks were dropped.

At the time of writing, the site’s mainnet uptime tracker has logged a total of five hours and 38 minutes of outage so far today. The previous time the network experienced downtime was July 18, for 13 minutes.

Starknet, which DeFiLlama ranks as the 42nd largest chain by total value locked (TVL), is classed as a “Stage 1” rollup by ecosystem watchdog L2BEAT, though this was achieved months prior to the upgrade.

Rollup breakdown

Starknet is far from the only network to experience downtime recently.

Less than a month ago, Coinbase’s own Base network was halted for 44 minutes during which time well over 1,000 blocks were filled with just a single transaction.

The outage was down to an “unsafe head delay”.

Venturing outside the Ethereum ecosystem, the Sui blockchain went offline for two hours last November and, prior to that, Solana became almost synonymous with downtime.

Ethereum mainnet itself has never experienced downtime in just over 10 years of operation, an achievement it celebrated with a commemorative NFT at the end of July.

