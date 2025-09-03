On Tuesday, the network halted for almost three hours when its sequencer malfunctioned, preventing transactions from being processed. Developers later explained that the system failed to interpret parts of its Cairo0 code, forcing a chain reorganization. All transactions during the downtime were effectively erased, requiring users to resubmit them.

Second Disruption in Weeks

This wasn’t an isolated incident. In mid-July, Starknet also suffered an outage — though that one lasted only 13 minutes. Two failures in such a short span have amplified investor concerns, especially given Starknet’s size: it’s currently the seventh-largest Ethereum L2 with over half a billion dollars in total value locked, according to L2Beat.

READ MORE: Major Pi Network Listing News: Could This Be the Start of a Massive Comeback?

Full Service Restored — But Confidence Shaken

By early morning UTC, block production was back online and most RPC providers had resumed normal operations. The Starknet team has promised a detailed report on what went wrong and how it will prevent similar breakdowns in the future.

Starknet promotes itself as a next-generation L2 using STARK proofs to deliver fast, low-cost transactions. Yet with back-to-back outages, the project now faces the challenge of proving that its technology can handle real-world reliability demands at scale.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Starknet Suffers Second Major Shutdown in Two Months appeared first on Coindoo.