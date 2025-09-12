Starknet’s BTC staking on mainnet goes live on Sept. 30

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/12 01:14
Bitcoin
BTC$114,263.3+0.46%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004052-1.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01895-4.72%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5554-0.73%

Starknet, the zero-knowledge-proof layer-2 solution for Ethereum, plans to roll out its Bitcoin staking feature on its mainnet by the end of this month.

Summary
  • Starknet plans to roll out Bitcoin staking on its mainnet by the end of September.
  • The Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution is among protocols looking to tap into BTC to advance decentralized finance.

The Starknet team says it will introduce Bitcoin staking on the Ethereum layer-2 network’s mainnet on September 30, 2025. Amid the growing traction for decentralized finance on the Bitcoin network, Starknet sees the launch of BTC staking as “the last missing piece of the BTCfi campaign.”

This update follows an earlier one announced in August.

Stake BTC and earn STRK 

Starknet supports BTCfi growth on its platform with parameters such as Bitcoin staking set at a power weight of 0.25. This means Bitcoin will have a consensus dominance of up to 25%, while the remaining 75% of consensus power will be in STRK.

https://twitter.com/Starknet/status/1966138880526315572

Validators and builders can deploy Bitcoin (BTC) delegation pools when the upgrade goes live. Once integration with the protocol is done, holders will be able to start earning rewards on Sept. 30. 

To make staking and unstaking more flexible, the platform has cut the unstaking period from 21 days to 7 days.

Bitcoin’s DeFi market

The rollout follows a governance proposal that the community recently passed in a vote with over 93% approval. Unveiling the staking feature puts into place a mechanism by which Bitcoin holders will stake their Bitcoin on the Starknet (STRK) network, helping with network security as they earn rewards.

While the upgrade brings novel Bitcoin staking on Starknet, it comes as part of the protocol’s support for various tokenized BTC assets, or wrapped Bitcoin representations. That means direct staking on Starknet will go live with wrapped assets such as WBTC, LBTC, and SolvBTC.

Starknet’s BTC staking adds to initiatives by protocol such as Babylon and Stacks that look to allow market participants tap into their idle BTC for rewards across the decentralized finance ecosystem.

According to DeFiLlama, the total value locked in DeFi protocols on Bitcoin has surged to a new all-time high above $8.4 billion. The TVL is up more than 8% in the past 24 hours, with most of the upside on restaking protocol Babylon.

Lombard Finance, Threshold Network, Lightning Network, and Solv Protocol are the other top BTCfi protocols.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$21.344-11.82%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

TLDR St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) in Minnesota plans to launch its own stablecoin, Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD), by Q4 2025. SCFCU’s stablecoin will be issued on the Metal Blockchain and integrated with the credit union’s banking system using DaLand CUSO’s Coin2Core software. The launch aims to lower transaction fees compared to traditional card networks [...] The post Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09172+2.46%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.39859-1.17%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:28
Partager
Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

TLDR Avalanche Foundation is raising $1 billion to launch a digital asset treasury company. The funds will be used to purchase AVAX tokens at a discounted price. Hivemind Capital and Dragonfly Capital are leading the two major investment deals. The first deal worth $500 million is expected to finalize by the end of the month. [...] The post Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative appeared first on CoinCentral.
Avalanche
AVAX$28.93+1.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.16009+0.10%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

India Holds Back On Full Crypto Regulation Over Fears Of Systemic Risks

Secure 3200% ROI in Arctic Pablo Presale as Ripple Lawsuit Ends and Hyperliquid Goes $330B: Top New Crypto Coins to Invest in Now