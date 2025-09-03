State Bank of Pakistan Maintains Crypto Trading Ban

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 20:51
Key Points:
  • The Pakistani Ministry of Finance reaffirms its ban on cryptocurrency trading.
  • The launch of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve indicates a shift in government interest.
  • Discussions about the future of digital assets and central bank digital currencies continue.

On September 3, the Pakistani Ministry of Finance announced intentions by the State Bank of Pakistan to potentially ease cryptocurrency trading restrictions, signaling possible future policy changes.

This potential shift could position Pakistan as a significant player in the digital currency space, influencing both domestic and international crypto markets if implemented.

Key Developments, Impact, and Reactions

Historically, market reactions have been mixed, with industry stakeholders eyeing potential policy shifts. As yet, key market figures have not publicly commented on Pakistan’s approach. Sohail Jawad, SBP Executive Director, reiterated the guidance to refrain from public cryptocurrency trading. Insights from government institutions underscore ongoing enforcement of current regulations.

Current policy prohibits general public trading in cryptocurrencies, yet a strategic Bitcoin reserve suggests a shift in government interest toward recognizing crypto’s potential on a national scale. Pakistan aims to leverage its youth-driven demographic, with over 70% of its population under 30 years. Imdadullah Bosal, Finance Secretary, reaffirmed that a legal framework for crypto will only be established following a formal government decision.

Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis

Did you know? Pakistan’s strategic reserve approach reflects a nuanced stance, similar to El Salvador’s adoption but without legalization for public use despite the ban.

Bitcoin, at a current price of $111,586.95, dominates the market with a 57.77% share, amassing a market cap of $2.22 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past three months, Bitcoin noted a 6.43% increase, while trading volume spiked by 11.07% in a day. The circulating supply stands at 19.92 million out of a 21 million maximum supply.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:39 UTC on September 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research indicates potential advancements in Pakistan’s digital infrastructure could emerge if legal structuring aligns with demographic trends. Historical enforcement of bans underscores current hesitancy but showcases room for proactive regulation that balances innovation with risk management.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/pakistan-crypto-trading-ban/

