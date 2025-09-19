The post State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum is carrying more data than ever before, and the weight is starting to show.  A viral thread on X restarted the debate over how to cut down blockchain bloat and Vitalik Buterin quickly stepped in with a firm rejection of one popular fix: state expiry. “Don’t do state expiry, do partial state nodes imo. …The post State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum is carrying more data than ever before, and the weight is starting to show.  A viral thread on X restarted the debate over how to cut down blockchain bloat and Vitalik Buterin quickly stepped in with a firm rejection of one popular fix: state expiry. “Don’t do state expiry, do partial state nodes imo. …

State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/19 18:11
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08752-2.27%
Salamanca
DON$0.000681-0.58%
Everscale
EVER$0.01801+4.28%
IMO Invest
IMO$1.771+4.17%
Vitalik Buterin Supports Roman Storm as Ethereum Foundation Enters Legal Fight

The post State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum is carrying more data than ever before, and the weight is starting to show. 

A viral thread on X restarted the debate over how to cut down blockchain bloat and Vitalik Buterin quickly stepped in with a firm rejection of one popular fix: state expiry.

“Don’t do state expiry, do partial state nodes imo. They’re functionally similar, but the latter does not require any consensus-layer logic and is much more flexible,” Buterin posted on X.

Here’s what you need to know. 

The State Problem in Numbers

The debate kicked off after researcher Han (@ngweihan_eth) shared new data on Ethereum’s state growth. The numbers paint a worrying picture:

  • 54% of Ethereum contracts don’t use any storage slots at all.
  • Stateful contracts, which do use storage, actually have shorter lifespans than stateless ones.
  • Around 63% of storage slots are only used once before becoming dead weight on the chain.

This inefficiency is a big part of why Ethereum’s storage demands keep climbing, putting more pressure on nodes and the network’s long-term scalability.

State Expiry: The Proposal Buterin Rejected

Han suggested several fixes, but state expiry drew the most attention. The idea is simple on paper: delete unused state data after a period of inactivity, but allow it to be revived with cryptographic proofs.

Alongside this, Han also floated cheaper contract deployments, progressive pricing for storage-heavy addresses, and temporary storage options designed to safely expire. Together, these measures could shrink Ethereum’s footprint and lower costs for users.

But Buterin isn’t convinced.

Also Read: Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Explains Why Social Media Feels Worse Today

Why Vitalik Prefers Partial Nodes

Buterin’s problem with state expiry is that it would force changes at Ethereum’s core consensus layer, adding complexity and risk. His alternative: partial state nodes.

In this model, individual nodes could choose to store only part of the state, while the full state still exists across the network. That way, Ethereum gets flexibility without rewriting the rules of the chain.

It’s a subtle but important distinction. State expiry cuts into the present state, while proposals like history expiry (EIP-4444) only trim the past – old block data no longer needed for validation. 

Buterin’s approach sticks closer to Ethereum’s principles of simplicity and resilience, and other X users also seemed to agree. 

Why This Debate Matters

Buterin has long argued for a simpler, more secure roadmap – one that can keep Ethereum fast, reliable, and ready for the next wave of adoption, from RWA tokenization to Wall Street interest.

How Ethereum handles its data bloat will shape its ability to scale in the face of tough competition from Solana, BNB Chain, and others.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,354.64-0.60%
Boom
BOOM$0.009258+1.18%
MAY
MAY$0.0445+0.51%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Partager
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.46%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14016+5.86%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001885-1.77%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Partager
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04465-6.17%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000342-1.97%
KIND
KIND$0.00609-14.58%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE

Rumors Swirl: Is Saylor’s Strategy Quietly Backing Bitcoin and a Secret Meme Coin Presale?