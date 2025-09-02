State-Owned Company in China Chooses Altcoin Network to Issue Digital Bonds

A fully state-owned enterprise operating in Shenzhen, China, has issued the world’s first public RWA (Real World Assets) digital bond on the Ethereum blockchain.

The transaction, conducted in Hong Kong, involved the launch of 500 million yuan (about $69 million) worth of offshore RMB bonds. The bonds have a two-year maturity and a coupon rate of 2.62%.

This issuance follows the company’s successful completion of its first international bond issuance in October 2024. The company has taken a significant step in the RWA field by closely monitoring trends in international financial markets.

Officials stated that this move will help the company expand its global financing channels, optimize its capital structure, and leverage Hong Kong’s policy advantages. Furthermore, according to the official statement, this development reinforces Shenzhen’s leading role in finance and serves as an example for integrating innovative financing mechanisms and digital technologies.

The company stated that they will continue to work in line with their high-quality development goals, acting with a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in the future.

*This is not investment advice.

