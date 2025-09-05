Statistics: Recently, three addresses have hoarded 32,700 MKR through the institutional business platform FalconX.

PANews reported on September 5 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, three addresses recently hoarded 32,700 MKR (US$57.52 million) through the institutional business platform FalconX.
- The address 0xb2c...43b withdrew 14,000 MKR (US$24.25 million) from FalconX today, with an average price of US$1,732.
- The 0x656...b1d address withdrew 10,000 MKR (US$16.07 million) from FalconX over the past four months at an average price of US$1,606. It then exchanged this for 240 million SKY tokens for staking, with the most recent withdrawal occurring a week ago.
- The address 0xc23...649 has withdrawn 8,753 MKR (US$17.06 million) from FalconX over the past two months, at an average price of US$1,949. The most recent withdrawal was yesterday.
