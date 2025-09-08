Stealth Landing: Fidelity Quietly Debuts Ethereum-Based Tokenized Treasury Fund

El Salvador celebrates Bitcoin anniversary amid mixed results 4 years on

El Salvador was the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender, but it has since scaled back its Bitcoin laws and public sector involvement. El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office is celebrating “Bitcoin Day,” the anniversary of the Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender law taking effect in September 2021.The Bitcoin Office highlighted the country’s Bitcoin strategic reserve, which now holds 6,313 BTC, valued at over $702 million, and the new banking law, which allows BTC investment banks to serve sophisticated investors, in a Sunday X post.The government BTC agency also said 80,000 public servants have received a Bitcoin certification as of 2025, and added that El Salvador now hosts several public Bitcoin and artificial intelligence education programs.Read more