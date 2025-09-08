Stealth Landing: Fidelity Quietly Debuts Ethereum-Based Tokenized Treasury Fund

Fidelity Investments has quietly launched an onchain tokenized share class of a U.S. Treasuries money-market fund on Ethereum, introducing the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) for institutional clients. Fidelity Takes Treasury Exposure Onchain With FDIT FDIT is structured as an ERC20 token that records ownership, transfers, and settlement onchain, offering 24/7 transferability and operational features […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/stealth-landing-fidelity-quietly-debuts-ethereum-based-tokenized-treasury-fund/

