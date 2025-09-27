The post Stellantis, GM back firm building magnets without China’s rare-earth elements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellantis and General Motors alongside other companies are lending their support to a U.S. startup that is attempting to build a large-scale factories producing magnets. The tech companies are aligning to push back on China’s rare earth market dominance and its risks for industries reliant on magnets.  A U.S. startup backed by Stellantis, General Motors, and other global manufacturers is attempting to build a large-scale factory that does not rely on rare-earth elements. If successful, the venture could reduce U.S. dependence on China’s supply of critical minerals.  Fighting the rare earth dependence  Niron Magnetics, the company leading the initiative, has developed a new magnet technology using iron nitride. The innovation is the result of decades of research by the company’s co-founder, Jian-Ping Wang, a professor at the University of Minnesota.  Niron claims that the compound is cheaper, easier to source and also 18% more potent than conventional rare-earth magnets. The company has begun work on a 1,500-tonne-per-year facility in Sartell, Minnesota, which it says will be capable of meeting around 3% of U.S. domestic magnet demand when operational in early 2027. Global demand for magnets is projected to surpass supply by some 55,000 tonnes by 2030.  “Permanent magnets are in every device that powers the modern world,” Mark Champine, who heads Stellantis’ North America technical center, said. “Niron is meeting an urgent demand.” Beijing dominates the rare earths market  Magnets are indispensable in modern technologies, embedded in everything from smartphones and wind turbines to electric vehicles, medical devices, and military hardware. Until now, most high-performance magnets have relied on rare-earth elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, and terbium. These minerals are geologically scarce, difficult to refine, and largely controlled by China. Beijing dominates every stage of the rare-earth supply chain, from mining to processing to magnet production. This market dominance has… The post Stellantis, GM back firm building magnets without China’s rare-earth elements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellantis and General Motors alongside other companies are lending their support to a U.S. startup that is attempting to build a large-scale factories producing magnets. The tech companies are aligning to push back on China’s rare earth market dominance and its risks for industries reliant on magnets.  A U.S. startup backed by Stellantis, General Motors, and other global manufacturers is attempting to build a large-scale factory that does not rely on rare-earth elements. If successful, the venture could reduce U.S. dependence on China’s supply of critical minerals.  Fighting the rare earth dependence  Niron Magnetics, the company leading the initiative, has developed a new magnet technology using iron nitride. The innovation is the result of decades of research by the company’s co-founder, Jian-Ping Wang, a professor at the University of Minnesota.  Niron claims that the compound is cheaper, easier to source and also 18% more potent than conventional rare-earth magnets. The company has begun work on a 1,500-tonne-per-year facility in Sartell, Minnesota, which it says will be capable of meeting around 3% of U.S. domestic magnet demand when operational in early 2027. Global demand for magnets is projected to surpass supply by some 55,000 tonnes by 2030.  “Permanent magnets are in every device that powers the modern world,” Mark Champine, who heads Stellantis’ North America technical center, said. “Niron is meeting an urgent demand.” Beijing dominates the rare earths market  Magnets are indispensable in modern technologies, embedded in everything from smartphones and wind turbines to electric vehicles, medical devices, and military hardware. Until now, most high-performance magnets have relied on rare-earth elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, and terbium. These minerals are geologically scarce, difficult to refine, and largely controlled by China. Beijing dominates every stage of the rare-earth supply chain, from mining to processing to magnet production. This market dominance has…

Stellantis, GM back firm building magnets without China’s rare-earth elements

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 09:30
SuperRare
RARE$0.04996+1.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016775-0.69%
Union
U$0.010565+0.23%
Startup
STARTUP$0.00505-4.71%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0282--%

Stellantis and General Motors alongside other companies are lending their support to a U.S. startup that is attempting to build a large-scale factories producing magnets. The tech companies are aligning to push back on China’s rare earth market dominance and its risks for industries reliant on magnets. 

A U.S. startup backed by Stellantis, General Motors, and other global manufacturers is attempting to build a large-scale factory that does not rely on rare-earth elements. If successful, the venture could reduce U.S. dependence on China’s supply of critical minerals. 

Fighting the rare earth dependence 

Niron Magnetics, the company leading the initiative, has developed a new magnet technology using iron nitride. The innovation is the result of decades of research by the company’s co-founder, Jian-Ping Wang, a professor at the University of Minnesota. 

Niron claims that the compound is cheaper, easier to source and also 18% more potent than conventional rare-earth magnets.

The company has begun work on a 1,500-tonne-per-year facility in Sartell, Minnesota, which it says will be capable of meeting around 3% of U.S. domestic magnet demand when operational in early 2027. Global demand for magnets is projected to surpass supply by some 55,000 tonnes by 2030. 

“Permanent magnets are in every device that powers the modern world,” Mark Champine, who heads Stellantis’ North America technical center, said. “Niron is meeting an urgent demand.”

Beijing dominates the rare earths market 

Magnets are indispensable in modern technologies, embedded in everything from smartphones and wind turbines to electric vehicles, medical devices, and military hardware. Until now, most high-performance magnets have relied on rare-earth elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, and terbium. These minerals are geologically scarce, difficult to refine, and largely controlled by China.

Beijing dominates every stage of the rare-earth supply chain, from mining to processing to magnet production. This market dominance has long been a source of concern for Washington and U.S. industries, especially as geopolitical tensions with China rise. The Japanese company Hitachi has a presence in the field, but Chinese producers overwhelmingly lead the market.

To counter this imbalance, Cryptopolitan reported that the Trump administration invested heavily in the Mountain Pass mine in California through MP Materials, effectively making the U.S. government its largest shareholder. But building mines and processing facilities is slow, capital-intensive, and environmentally fraught.

But with Niron’s approach of avoiding using rare earths entirely, the company claims it can deliver a cheaper, cleaner, and geopolitically safer magnet. 

“Western rare earth companies are playing the Chinese at the same game,” said Jonathan Rowntree, Niron’s chief executive. “We don’t need to bring a mine online.”

John Ormerod, a rare earths consultant at JOC LLC, preached caution. 

“This is a holy grail kind of magnet, since iron and nitrogen are plentiful and low cost,” he said. “But we don’t have any data from Niron, which is frustrating and makes it impossible to make a hundred per cent accurate assessment.”

Despite the unanswered questions, Niron has attracted heavyweight backing. In addition to Stellantis and GM, its investors include Volvo Cars, Samsung’s venture arm, and other major industrial players. The company has raised about $150M in private funding and secured significant government support in the form of a $52.2M tax credit earlier this year, along with $17.5M in grants from the Department of Energy’s research arm in 2022.

Experts say financing is important for Niron as the company will eventually have to prove its technology in demanding fields such as electric vehicles, defense systems, and renewable energy.

“The magnet market covers everything from consumer electronics to military hardware,” Milo McBride, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, stated. “The smaller end consumer market will probably be first, but since the US has such a large magnet supply deficit, there’s no reason to not try.”

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/magnets-without-china-rare-earth-elements/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000492-3.52%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215+4.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00239+8.63%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Partager
Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

The post Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network is rearing its head, and Cardano is trying to recover from a downtrend. But the go to option this fall is Layer Brett, a meme coin with utility baked into it. $LBRETT’s presale is not only attractive, but is magnetic due to high rewards and the chance to make over 100x gains. Layer Brett Is Loading: Join or You’re Wrecked The crypto crowd loves to talk big numbers, but here’s one that’s impossible to ignore: Layer 2 markets are projected to process more than $10 trillion per year by 2027. That tidal wave is building right now — and Layer Brett is already carving out space to ride it. The presale price? A tiny $0.0058. That’s launchpad level, the kind of entry point that fuels 100x gains if momentum kicks in. Latecomers will scroll through charts in regret while early entrants pocket the spoils. Layer Brett is more than another Layer 2 solution. It’s crypto tech wrapped in meme energy, and that mix is lethal in the best way. Blazing-fast transactions, negligible fees, and staking rewards that could make traditional finance blush. Stakers lock in a staggering 700% APY. But every new wallet that joins cuts into that yield, so hesitation is expensive. And let’s not forget the kicker — a massive $1 million giveaway fueling even more hype around the presale. Combine that with a decentralized design, and you’ve got something that stands out in a space overcrowded with promises. This isn’t some slow-burning project hoping to survive. Layer Brett is engineered to explode. It’s raw, it’s loud, it’s built for the degens who understand that timing is everything. At $0.0058, you’re either in early — or you’re out forever. Is PI the People’s Currency? Pi Network’s open mainnet unlocks massive potential, with millions of users completing…
Threshold
T$0.01523-0.06%
holoride
RIDE$0.000827+3.89%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.51+3.70%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:14
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

The post Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ever felt like you missed the last crypto rocket and left a mountain of gains on the table? The crypto world moves fast, and meme coins are no exception. Snek and Bonk have been making waves lately, showing surges in trading volume and attracting attention from traders eager to catch the next big swing. Bonk, for example, is trading at $0.000019 with a market cap of $1.48 billion, signaling a clear uptick in investor interest. Snek is holding steady at $0.003582 with a trading volume increase of 53.6% in the past day alone, showing renewed momentum after a slight dip. This year, the spotlight is on the new contender MoonBull, which combines meme culture with smart tokenomics. The presale for MoonBull is live now, offering one of the most exciting opportunities in Q4 for investors aiming for significant upside. The benefits of joining the MoonBull presale are hard to ignore. Unlike typical meme coins that rely solely on hype, MoonBull introduces a staged presale system that creates scarcity while rewarding early participants. Investors entering at Stage 1 can secure tokens at just $0.000025, potentially seeing a 24,540% return if the listing price hits $0.00616. The presale is first-come, first-served, emphasizing urgency and giving a clear advantage to early supporters. MoonBull’s structure also includes staking, reflections, and burns that create an ecosystem designed for long-term growth and financial sustainability. MoonBull: Best Crypto to Buy Now Q4 and Presale Opportunities MoonBull ($MOBU) is an Ethereum-based meme token that stands out by combining cultural hype with structured tokenomics designed to reward loyal holders. While most meme coins depend purely on trends, MoonBull introduces mechanisms such as auto-liquidity, reflections, and supply burns that reinforce value with every transaction. The presale is live now, and it’s staged across 23 rounds, ensuring gradual price growth and…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-8.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017365+2.85%
Everscale
EVER$0.01687+6.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Liquidity Wave Extends The Crypto Bull Run Into 2026, Predicts Raoul Pal