Crypto investors in 2025 are navigating three sharply different stories, each carrying its own lessons in momentum, risk, and inevitability. […] The post Stellar Drops After Sell-Off, XRP Supply Shrinks, BlockDAG Nears $410M as September Inflows Surge! appeared first on Coindoo.Crypto investors in 2025 are navigating three sharply different stories, each carrying its own lessons in momentum, risk, and inevitability. […] The post Stellar Drops After Sell-Off, XRP Supply Shrinks, BlockDAG Nears $410M as September Inflows Surge! appeared first on Coindoo.

Stellar Drops After Sell-Off, XRP Supply Shrinks, BlockDAG Nears $410M as September Inflows Surge!

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/22 01:00
XRP
XRP$2.9743-0.18%

Crypto investors in 2025 are navigating three sharply different stories, each carrying its own lessons in momentum, risk, and inevitability. Stellar (XLM) is facing heightened volatility after institutions trimmed their positions, triggering a pullback that rattled confidence but also revealed strong support zones.

XRP updates show another critical trend: a large-scale exodus of tokens from exchanges into self-custody, signaling deep conviction from long-term holders but also raising the risk of sharper swings due to thinner liquidity.

Yet, while both coins wrestle with uncertainty, BlockDAG is rewriting the script entirely in the market. With nearly $410M raised, 26.3B coins sold, and a global community already active, BlockDAG is proving that adoption isn’t a forecast; it’s a reality investors can measure now.

Stellar Hits Resistance at $0.395

Stellar (XLM) recently dropped about 3% after institutional selling sent the token sliding from roughly $0.39 to near $0.38. Volumes spiked, reaching nearly 101 million units traded, almost triple the usual pace.

While price briefly bounced back from lows of $0.376 to ~$0.383, resistance hardened at $0.395, keeping Stellar in a fragile range. For investors, this highlights a key reality: Stellar’s price action is now tightly bound to the moves of larger players. If volumes stay high, it may indicate accumulation, but a drop in volume risks capitulation.

The lesson here is that Stellar’s adoption story is overshadowed by volatility. While XLM remains relevant for cross-border payments, traders face a short-term test: breaking $0.395 could unlock gains, but losing $0.375 risks a steeper drop.

XRP Faces Supply Crunch on Exchanges

XRP is facing a structural change as tokens move off exchanges at an accelerated pace. Recent reports show billions of XRP withdrawn into private wallets, signaling a growing preference for self-custody over centralized platforms.

This trend reflects investor distrust of exchanges that are often vulnerable to hacks or regulatory pressure, but also sets the stage for sharper price moves. With fewer tokens in exchange order books, even moderate demand could trigger outsized volatility.

Ripple itself has expanded its holdings to 4.7 billion XRP, strengthening perceptions of institutional conviction. Yet transparency questions remain after Ripple halted its regular market reports, leaving the community in the dark on certain flows.

BlockDAG Delivers Massive Adoption Before Launch!

BlockDAG is breaking the mold by proving scale before going live. Unlike Stellar or XRP, which are still battling volatility and liquidity dynamics, BlockDAG has already achieved adoption milestones typically seen years post-launch.

With nearly $410M+ raised, 26.3B coins sold, 312K holders onboarded, 20K miners shipped, and 3M mobile miners live across 130+ countries, BlockDAG is not selling potential, and it’s showing proof. Developers, too, are ahead of schedule, with 4,500 already building 300+ dApps on its ecosystem, a feat most Layer-1s only chase after exchanges list them.

Its no-fluff ecosystem is designed for usability: an intuitive wallet, live explorer, plug-and-play miners, EVM compatibility, and even a low-code builder to fast-track dApps. For investors, the limited-time offer of $0.0013 in Batch 30 represents a rare opportunity where whales and retail enter at the same price.

Analysts expect a debut around $0.05 and a long-term climb toward $1, implying up to 3,700%% ROI for those who join now. In a market where hype often outpaces reality, BlockDAG is compressing years of execution into its presale, creating a countdown investors can’t afford to ignore for businesses.

Final Thoughts

For investors, the contrast between these three crypto stories couldn’t be clearer. Stellar (XLM) price volatility highlights the challenges of maintaining confidence when institutional flows significantly influence the market. XRP updates highlight conviction among long-term holders, but also the risks of reduced liquidity amplifying volatility.

BlockDAG, however, operates on a completely different plane, one where adoption, capital, and utility are already proven before exchanges even list the coin. At $0.0013, presale buyers are securing a flatline entry into what analysts project could be one of the top crypto coins in 2025.

The divergence is stark: Stellar tests patience, XRP tests liquidity, but BlockDAG tests urgency. Investors must decide whether to wait on signals or act before inevitability becomes hindsight for businesses.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Stellar Drops After Sell-Off, XRP Supply Shrinks, BlockDAG Nears $410M as September Inflows Surge! appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Spacecoin is the first decentralized physical infrastructure network powered by nanosatellites in a low-Earth orbit (LEO) The mission of [Spacecoin](https://spacecoin.org/) is clear. *“Connect the unconnected”* by deploying an open, trustless blockchain-enabled satellite constellation.
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001064+3.60%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01568-4.03%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.94976-0.79%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/21 23:13
Partager
Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Dogecoin’s Enduring Popularity Faces New Competition Dogecoin (DOGE) has defined meme coins for years, evolving from a fun internet joke into a household name with a loyal fanbase and ongoing celebrity endorsements. Trading steadily around $0.10 in 2025, Dogecoin maintains a substantial market cap and active community engagement. Its ease of use for microtransactions and […] The post Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009011-4.53%
Capverse
CAP$0.14747-2.32%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02144+10.45%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 22:30
Partager
Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Immutable X stort zich volop op mobiel met een aparte tak voor Web3-games op smartphones. Aangezien de sector inmiddels goed is voor $121 miljard, zet het bedrijf in op toegankelijke tools, nauwe samenwerking met app stores en partnerschappen met grote ontwikkelaars. Waarom Immutable X inzet op mobiel Mobiele games zijn inmiddels goed voor meer dan de helft van de wereldwijde gamesmarkt. Immutable X ziet dit als het perfecte moment om Web3-technologie op grote schaal naar het brede publiek te brengen. Met de Mobile Gaming Division wil het bedrijf de drempels verlagen, de ervaring soepeler maken en het aanbod Web3-games flink uitbreiden. Deze zet komt niet uit het niets en is nauw verbonden met recente ontwikkelingen in de sector. Recente rechtszaken, zoals Epic Games vs. Apple, maken het mogelijk om alternatieve betalingsopties aan te bieden binnen apps. Hierdoor kunnen cryptobetalingen geïntegreerd worden, iets waar Immutable X direct op inspeelt. ANNOUNCEMENT Today, we’re launching the Immutable Mobile Gaming Division. A specialist taskforce to target mainstream users on mobile with new growth products, expertise, and investments. Why? Because over 50% of mainstream gamers play on mobile, generating +$121B in… pic.twitter.com/7vvFw4wFNZ — Immutable (@Immutable) September 19, 2025 De rol van regelgeving en app stores Wetsvoorstellen zoals de CLARITY Act versterken de juridische basis voor blockchain-integraties binnen apps. Dit schept vertrouwen bij grote gameontwikkelaars. Immutable X springt hierop in door nauw samen te werken met app stores en ontwikkelaars te ondersteunen met tools als Immutable Passport en Play. Met deze tools kunnen ontwikkelaars blockchain-functionaliteit toevoegen zonder dat gebruikers daarvoor ingewikkelde processen hoeven te doorlopen. Daardoor voelt het voor spelers net zo intuïtief als de apps die ze al gebruiken, en maakt de instap voor ontwikkelaars laagdrempelig. Game-aanbod en strategische partners Inmiddels heeft Immutable X zich gevestigd als een van de grootste namen binnen Web3 gaming. Het platform telt meer dan 680 aangesloten games, waarvan er in 2025 alleen al ruim 180 zijn bijgekomen. Grote namen als Ubisoft stappen aan boord, met Might & Magic: Fates als één van de blikvangers. Wat meteen opvalt, is hoe gevarieerd het aanbod is. Titels als Slime Miner, Chainers, Project O en Dæmons bedienen uiteenlopende doelgroepen: van casual spelers tot fanatieke gamers die waarde hechten aan beloningen in tokens of NFT’s. De cijfers onderstrepen hoe snel het platform blijft groeien. Het zag het aantal actieve gebruikers in één maand met 32% toenemen. Ook het aantal ontwikkelaars dat zich aanmeldde steeg met 53%. IMMUTABLE X (Positive) (Important ) Largest Mobile Gaming Company in Korea Launches Game on Immutable Next Week For AI Summary & More Details https://t.co/4I2l6QdfHg$IMX $BTC $ETH $XRP $SOL $BNB #cryptonews #crypto #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrencynews #coin #coinnews… — Coin Newsify Social (@cnewsifysocial) August 21, 2025 Immutable X positioneert zich voor mobiele dominantie Immutable X maakt een duidelijke keuze voor mobiel en ziet daar volop groeikansen in een markt van $121 miljard. De combinatie van juridische ruimte, gebruiksvriendelijke tools en strategische partners maakt het platform klaar voor schaalvergroting. Voor spelers breekt hiermee een nieuw tijdperk aan. Je kunt digitale items echt bezitten en er ook iets aan overhouden. Voor ontwikkelaars is het een kans om hun bereik te vergroten en nieuwe inkomstenmodellen te verkennen binnen een volwassen ecosysteem. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01631-2.10%
Solana
SOL$237.33-0.61%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,046.89+2.18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Research Round Up: On Anonymization -Creating Data That Enables Generalization Without Memorization

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war