Stellar price prediction: Remittix could compete with XRP in 2026 as new PayFi altcoin gains worldwide attention

2025/09/09 16:16
  • More established projects like XRP and Stellar price are in restricted trading ranges.
  • But a new project, Remittix (RTX), has emerged as one of the best cryptos to buy now.
  • Remittix to deliver 3,500% ROI this cycle, blowing older cross-border projects out of the water.

As the crypto market cools off, analysts are reconsidering which digital asset holds the most promising breakout potential going into Q4 2025.

More established projects like XRP and Stellar price are in restricted trading ranges.

But a new project, Remittix (RTX), has emerged as one of the best cryptos to buy now. Considering its early momentum, surpassing $24.5 million in funding and entering the final block, experts now expect

Remittix to deliver 3,500% ROI this cycle, blowing older cross-border projects out of the water.

 

Factors limiting XRP growth and Stellar price performance

After their remarkable surge in July, these two payment bigwigs, XRP and Stellar, are struggling with technical resistance with no notable momentum.

Particularly, investors are waiting for XRP to smash the $2.80–$2.85 consolidation barrier zone.

A strong surge can trigger a run toward a new all-time high of $4. Judging by recent legal clarity and ETF approval buzz provides a favorable projection.

As for Stellar price action, there is a more tricky situation. Despite holding on to long-term support around $0.34, the Stellar price has failed to soar beyond $0.40 for months.

With such range-bound movement, it becomes clear how the lack of fresh catalysts limits growth.

Will Remitix deliver the 35X surge analysts predict?

 

Remittix has grown rapidly in a very short period by doing what prominent cross-border payments projects promised but struggled to provide.

With XRP movements and Stellar price actions, holders echo their dissatisfaction with how these projects have not delivered their marketed promise of providing solutions for international money transfers.

They still depend on institutional demand and regulatory clarity for growth.

Unlike them, Remittix is creating a product for users and businesses.

Here, freelancers, retailers, and individuals can send money through their wallet and PayFi infrastructure to 30+ countries, leveraging 40+ cryptocurrencies.

Unlike older systems’ hidden and inconsistent charges, transfers settle in seconds with flat fees and clear conversion rates.

Crypto analysts tip Remittix to deliver 35x returns in this cycle as attention around it increases for these key reasons among others:

  • Early-Market Promise: For investors who buy before it hits expected CEX listing levels.
  • Utility-Led Growth: It addresses a core issue affecting a sector valued at over $700 billion annually.
  • Value-Adding Listings: Major exchange listings will add instant liquidity and visibility.
  • Rapid and Early Momentum: Raised over $24.5 million already as capital for growth and marketing.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Stellar price prediction: Remittix could compete with XRP in 2026 as new PayFi altcoin gains worldwide attention appeared first on CoinJournal.

