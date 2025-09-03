Stellar Whisk Upgrade Goes Live—A New Era of Speed, Efficiency, and Developer Freedom

2025/09/03 21:04
  • The Stellar Whisk upgrade aims to improve developer and user experience, reduce fees, increase throughput, and prepare the network for real-world financial applications.
  • XLM price outlook remains uncertain, currently around $0.36 after a 12.75% monthly decline; analysts suggest a rebound is possible if the breakout support holds.

The Stellar Foundation has announced that its latest network upgrade, Whisk, aka Protocol 23 goes live today on September 3. As a result, the Whisk upgrade aims to streamline network performance and improve efficiency for both developers and users. This latest upgrade might revive the XLM price, which has been under selling pressure since mid-August.

Stellar Whisk Upgrade to Standardize Operations

The latest development marks the beginning of a new naming convention for Stellar protocol versions, aimed at making upgrades easier to track and discuss within the community. Whisk introduces three major enhancements designed to boost both developer experience and network efficiency:

  • Unified Asset Events: Standardizes operations between classic transactions and smart contracts, producing cleaner, consistent outputs.
  • Parallel Transaction Processing: Allows Stellar Core to validate current transactions while preparing the next batch, increasing throughput, reducing latency, and keeping fees low.
  • Additional CAPs: Six other protocol improvements further enhance performance and scalability across the network.

The Stellar Foundation highlighted that Whisk reduces friction for developers, provides faster and more affordable transactions for users, and prepares the network to handle real-world demand. Validators will vote on the upgrade on September 3 at 17:00 UTC. If approved, Whisk will immediately go live on the Stellar mainnet, with the next upgrade, code-named “X,” already in the planning stages.

The Stellar Foundation emphasized that Whisk will strengthen the network’s scalability, enhance performance for developers, and lay the groundwork for future real-world financial applications. Last month, the Foundation joined the ERC-3643 Association to support the development of standardized frameworks for compliant tokenization, as reported by CNF.

Will XLM Price Recover After This Development?

XLM, the native cryptocurrency of the Stellar Foundation, has been moving sideways with over 12.75% drop over the past month, as mentioned in our previous story. As the XLM price currently flirts with around $0.36, market analysts are hopeful for a possible revival ahead.

Crypto analytics platform UniChartz reports that Stellar (XLM) is currently retracing to test its recent breakout zone. Analysts note that if the price holds this key level, it could trigger a strong bounce and continuation of the uptrend. However, failure to maintain this support may push XLM lower, with $0.30 identified as a critical level to watch for the next move.

Stellar Whisk Upgrade Goes Live—A New Era of Speed, Efficiency, and Developer FreedomSource: TradingView

 

]]>
