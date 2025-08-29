Stellar (XLM) Rebounds on Institutional Interest as Blockchain Payments Gain Traction

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29
Stellar’s native token, Lumens (XLM), showed sharp intraday volatility over the past 24 hours, with prices fluctuating between $0.38 and $0.39 — a 3% swing. After sliding from $0.39 to $0.38 on the evening of Aug. 27, XLM found firm support at the lower bound, where trading volumes surged above the daily average of 25.4 million.

The bounce set the stage for a steady recovery through overnight sessions, allowing the asset to reclaim resistance at $0.38 and close near session highs. Market analysts interpret the move as a sign of renewed institutional accumulation, pointing to a possible recovery trajectory.

The uptick in activity reflects what industry observers see as growing confidence among corporate treasurers seeking faster, cheaper settlement rails. Data shows institutional trading in Stellar rose 39% above average, reinforcing its appeal as companies navigate increasingly complex global commerce.

The final trading hour on Aug. 28 highlighted that momentum, with XLM climbing from $0.38 to $0.39 in under an hour. Analysts note that the move coincided with heightened interest from corporate treasury desks exploring decentralized settlement protocols.

XLM/USD (TradingView)
Market Data Confirms Institutional Accumulation Pattern
  • Trading Range: Stellar fluctuated between $0.38-$0.39 representing a 3% intraday variance.
  • Volume Metrics: Trading activity surpassed 25.4 million units, reflecting a 39% increase above historical averages.
  • Support Analysis: Institutional support established at $0.38 with significant accumulation activity.
  • Resistance Breakthrough: Decisive penetration above $0.38 resistance during recovery phase.
  • Session Conclusion: Asset concluded near daily peaks at $0.39 reflecting institutional confidence.
  • Recovery Dynamics: Sustained overnight advancement followed by concentrated final-hour accumulation.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/28/stellar-rebounds-3-on-institutional-interest-as-blockchain-payments-gain-traction

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
