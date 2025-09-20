The post Stephen Miran confirms he was the ‘bottom dot’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Newly minted Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors member Stephen Miran, in a stiff departure from standard Fed rhetoric policy, revealed exactly where his opinion landed in the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Miran voted for effectively double the amount of basis-point interest rate reductions that the rest of the Fed policymakers negotiated at the latest rate call meeting, a bizarre way to effectively scrub his own vote from the weightings. Interest rates are set at the majority quarter-point level chosen by Fed voters from one meeting to the next, rather than a range of responses recorded in the SEP. Miran also pushed back on the suggestion that he exists on the Fed purely to represent the central planning wishes of President Donald Trump, before asserting across the board that Trump’s current policy approach is actually deflationary in nature, and will bolster economic growth, hiring, and tamp down inflation by removing workers from the population and constraining global supply lines, one of the most unique approaches to economic policy interpretation on the Fed Board. Miran also noted his belief that the Fed should focus less on its mandate to target long-term rate setting, which would represent a significant departure from his own stated intention to bring the Fed’s focus back to its congressionally mandated policy targets. Key highlights I don’t see any material inflation from tariffs.Border policies in recent years have been a significant driver of inflation.Removal of migrants will have disinflationary impact.I was the bottom “dot”.Will give full accounting of dissent in Monday speech.I was the only supportfor 50 bps cut.I was sworn in about an hour before FOMC meeting.I hope I’ll be able to persuade colleagues.Silly to say I’m just doing the bidding of the White House.If President told me I’d stay… The post Stephen Miran confirms he was the ‘bottom dot’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Newly minted Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors member Stephen Miran, in a stiff departure from standard Fed rhetoric policy, revealed exactly where his opinion landed in the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Miran voted for effectively double the amount of basis-point interest rate reductions that the rest of the Fed policymakers negotiated at the latest rate call meeting, a bizarre way to effectively scrub his own vote from the weightings. Interest rates are set at the majority quarter-point level chosen by Fed voters from one meeting to the next, rather than a range of responses recorded in the SEP. Miran also pushed back on the suggestion that he exists on the Fed purely to represent the central planning wishes of President Donald Trump, before asserting across the board that Trump’s current policy approach is actually deflationary in nature, and will bolster economic growth, hiring, and tamp down inflation by removing workers from the population and constraining global supply lines, one of the most unique approaches to economic policy interpretation on the Fed Board. Miran also noted his belief that the Fed should focus less on its mandate to target long-term rate setting, which would represent a significant departure from his own stated intention to bring the Fed’s focus back to its congressionally mandated policy targets. Key highlights I don’t see any material inflation from tariffs.Border policies in recent years have been a significant driver of inflation.Removal of migrants will have disinflationary impact.I was the bottom “dot”.Will give full accounting of dissent in Monday speech.I was the only supportfor 50 bps cut.I was sworn in about an hour before FOMC meeting.I hope I’ll be able to persuade colleagues.Silly to say I’m just doing the bidding of the White House.If President told me I’d stay…

Stephen Miran confirms he was the ‘bottom dot’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 23:09
DAR Open Network
D$0.03484+0.14%
MemeCore
M$2.6306+10.39%
Threshold
T$0.01663-0.47%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003853+1.50%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.457+0.04%
Polkadot
DOT$4.394-0.74%

Newly minted Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors member Stephen Miran, in a stiff departure from standard Fed rhetoric policy, revealed exactly where his opinion landed in the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Miran voted for effectively double the amount of basis-point interest rate reductions that the rest of the Fed policymakers negotiated at the latest rate call meeting, a bizarre way to effectively scrub his own vote from the weightings.

Interest rates are set at the majority quarter-point level chosen by Fed voters from one meeting to the next, rather than a range of responses recorded in the SEP.

Miran also pushed back on the suggestion that he exists on the Fed purely to represent the central planning wishes of President Donald Trump, before asserting across the board that Trump’s current policy approach is actually deflationary in nature, and will bolster economic growth, hiring, and tamp down inflation by removing workers from the population and constraining global supply lines, one of the most unique approaches to economic policy interpretation on the Fed Board.

Miran also noted his belief that the Fed should focus less on its mandate to target long-term rate setting, which would represent a significant departure from his own stated intention to bring the Fed’s focus back to its congressionally mandated policy targets.

Key highlights

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/stephen-miran-confirms-he-was-the-bottom-dot-insists-immigration-policy-is-deflationary-202509191647

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.62345+9.92%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014007-1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08744+1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Partager
Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.008277-10.81%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5321+1.00%
Pi Network
PI$0.35602+0.73%
VeChain
VET$0.02502-0.47%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee