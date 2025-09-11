Stevie Nicks Hits No. 1 In America With Her Long-Overlooked Song

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham’s “Frozen Love” rockets to No. 1 on iTunes as the long-forgotten Buckingham Nicks album readies for reissue this month. American musician Stevie Nicks performs onstage during the US Festival, Ontario, California, May 30, 1983. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Stevie Nicks is best known as a member of Fleetwood Mac, but that’s not the only group she’s been a part of. In 1973, just before that outfit scored a second commercial heyday with projects like their self-titled album, Rumours, and Tusk, Nicks joined her then-partner Lindsey Buckingham — also a Fleetwood Mac musician — and formed the duo Buckingham Nicks. The two released just one project, called simply Buckingham Nicks, which many have forgotten about in the decades since it dropped.

The full-length is finally earning its proper due and is being reissued later this month. Ahead of that drop, Nicks and Buckingham score a quick bestseller in America with the latest tune shared from the project.

“Frozen Love” Hits No. 1 on iTunes

Buckingham Nicks appear at No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in America. At the moment, the pair’s “Frozen Love,” taken from their self-titled album, rocketed right to the top spot on the list of the bestselling tunes throughout the country on the platform.

A Shake-Up on iTunes Rankings

“Frozen Love” replaces “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters at No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S. That track slips to third place as hard rock band Mammoth appears at No. 2 with “I Really Want To.”

Buckingham Nicks Finally Returns

Earlier this summer, it was revealed that Buckingham Nicks had been remastered and would be re-released on CD, vinyl, and made available on streaming platforms. The full-length is coming September 19.

A Forgotten Album’s Original Run

The original Buckingham Nicks dropped in September 1973. The 10-track LP was a commercial failure at the time, even though the two would go on to find incredible success just a few years later in a different group. Buckingham Nicks produced three singles originally: “Don’t Let Me Down Again,” “Without a Leg to Stand On,” and “Crying in the Night.” All were shared with B-sides, as was usual at the time.

Renewed Interest in the Duo

In 2025, “Crying in the Night” has already been shared as a remastered version, as has “Don’t Let Me Down Again.” “Frozen Love” was not originally shared as a single but has now been pushed as a focus track — one that’s become an instant bestseller in America and shows there’s real interest in this forthcoming project.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/10/stevie-nicks-hits-no-1-in-america-with-her-long-overlooked-song/

