Sticky core inflation keeps an October BoJ hike in play – ING

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 05:19
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.020771+4.81%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05244+14.82%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.246+6.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021923+0.43%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4972+3.47%

Core Japanese inflation continuing to run at 3.4% YoY suggests the Bank of Japan will hike rates in October, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes.

USD/JPY to be back pressing 146.00 ahead of the Fed meeting

“A 25bp hike in October is currently priced with a 42% probability. The BoJ may also be interested in hiking rates in order to stabilise the long end of the JGB market, where 30-year yields overnight hit the highest levels in over a quarter of a century. (The steeper yield curve is good news for Japanese banks, however, where the Topix banks index is up 23% year-to-date).”

“Given that our call is that the Fed will restart its easing cycle in September after all, it looks like the current run-up in USD/JPY will not last. We see gains petering out in the 148.75/149.10 area and would expect USD/JPY to be back pressing 146.00 ahead of the Fed meeting in September.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/jpy-sticky-core-inflation-keeps-an-october-boj-hike-in-play-ing-202508220935

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-for-payments-2025-why-blockdag-outpaces-xrp-litecoin-tron/
XRP
XRP$3.0588+7.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021925+0.44%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003064+7.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 06:00
Partager
Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-hints-rate-cuts-september/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021925+0.44%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 05:38
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.95+10.57%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005278+8.28%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.158872+7.46%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Whale Activity Ongoing In These Digital Assets - Here's How Much ADA, SUI, SHIB & XYZVerse (XYZ) Price Skyrockets If...

‘Very good sign’: Grayscale, Bitwise, and more file amendments for spot XRP ETF proposals