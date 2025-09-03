Sticky Spy Drone Glues Itself To Walls, Then Leaves Without A Trace

The Viper can attach itself to any vertical surface, including windows Motion Robotics

A new spy drone can stick to walls and carry out covert surveillance, then detach itself and fly away, leaving no sign that the targets were being bugged. As a new twist on the lurking ‘ambush drones’ seen in Ukraine, it takes urban intelligence gathering to a new level and will inevitably draw comparison with the gadgets created by 007’s fictional Q-Division. Except that this is real.

“Its capabilities could be game-changing for intelligence and security services, particularly in denied environments where human risk is high,” Dennis Majoe, CEO of makers Motion Robotics told me.

Sticking Around

The British company developed the Viper — short for ‘Versatile Intelligent Perch Effect Reconnaissance’ — in a matter of weeks, in response to a requirement from U.S. Special Forces and UK Cyber & Specialist Operations Command (formerly STRATCOM).

The VIper has four feet which extrude fast-acting adhesive Motion Robotics

Viper can fly up to a wall, window or other vertical surface, flip ninety degrees and use its rotors to press itself against the surface. Four silicone base pads extrude glue which sets rapidly, so the drone remains stuck in place when the rotors are turned off.

When it is time to go, the operator activates a heating element to soften the glue, and Viper drops off the wall and flies away. The adhesive system carries enough glue for multiple attachments in one mission so the operator can relocate to a better spot if needed.

Viper is agile enough to flip upside down and stick to a ceiling. The adhesive works with brick, concrete, stone, glass and other materials.

The drone can even attach itself to vehicles, hitching a ride to their destination before discreetly flying off to find a suitable vantage point to keep tracking the target.

Like some of the ambush drones recently seen in Ukraine, Viper can have small solar cells, powering its sensors and communications for an indefinite period, as well as slowly recharging the battery. The drone can carry out video or audio surveillance like a conventional bug, including a video camera with a powerful 30X zoom so it can remain at a distance from the target.

Viper can communicate over 4G or 5G phone networks among other methods, so to electronic scanning it looks like a mobile phone and will not be spotted by drone detectors.

Flying Cyber Spy

Viper has similar performance specifications to other small quadcopters. It cruises at around 40 mph and has a flight endurance of 25 minutes on one battery charge. Being able to stick discreetly to vertical surfaces will allow it to carry out intelligence gathering missions impossible for other drones which need a horizontal surface to land on.

But its real value may be in cyber warfare. Viper can carry equipment to eavesdrop on Wi-Fi systems and Bluetooth so a remote operator can analyse traffic. Even if communications are encrypted, this type of intelligence gathering can still determine the number, type and activity of emitters. For example, high-level command units will generate a lot of radio traffic, and specific users, for example other drone operators, may be identified by the distinct frequencies they use.

Viper represents a novel capability to deploy from a distance, operate without being detected and then depart without leaving a trace, in a way that would be impossible otherwise.

Ukrainian drones often land on the ground to wait for targets Ukraine MoD

There have been many previous perching drone designs, but these typically have hooks or grasping claws to hold on to branches or powerlines, or use magnets or gecko-like feet to attach to vertical surfaces. The adhesive system is a reliable and versatile method for drones to perch in urban environments.

If needed, Viper can place a sensor before it goes. The makers say that it could also deliver a ‘distraction device’ – a non-lethal flash-bang or stun grenade, a type often used by SWAT teams during entry. For military operations though, the drone might equally well carry a lethal payload.

This might enable a mission which, for example, a Viper is located covertly next to a safe house known to be used by insurgents. It scans cell phone traffic, and when a phone associated with a known target appears, it can then move in to get photographic confirmation that the individual is present. The operator can then take suitable follow-up action.

Operators will find many new applications for this technology. The ability to stick to a carrier vehicle could be used to deploy Vipers from air, sea or ground vehicles without the need for specialist equipment.

5G connectivity means they can be flown virtually anywhere. As operation Spiderweb showed, small drones can be smuggled into enemy territory, and a drone that can recharge itself, find hiding places and follow electronic signals can infiltrate ever deeper towards its target. Meanwhile the operator can remain safely thousands of miles away. Vodka martini optional.