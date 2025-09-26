Experts are closely following the XRP news, with predictions reflecting events around support and resistance levels. These would be decisive in defining Ripple’s next move, particularly with regulatory and technical momentum picking up.
On the other end of the PayFi space, global media and most stock market updates are highlighting Remittix (RTX). It has broken new ground in the crypto presale world, raising over $26.4 million in capital, verified by CertiK and is being called by many experts the best crypto to buy now and the new Ripple. These global media outlets expect Remittix to outperform whatever XRP news might suggest for Ripple in terms of massive returns.
Recent XRP news has spotlighted $2.85 as a crucial support level. Should XRP fail to maintain that line, a deeper correction may happen. However, if the support holds, some experts anticipate a rebound toward the $4.43 to $7.90 range, based on Elliott Wave markers, accumulation zones, and regulatory tailwinds.
Source: Tokenicer on X
On the downside, a drop below $2.84 or $2.80 could set the stage for deeper support levels around $2.50 or lower.
A comparison between Remittix growth and XRP news in terms of possibilities reveals how the Remittix PayFi project presents a fresh alternative that many analysts believe could outperform XRP in terms of return margins.
While XRP news showcases institutional interest, regulatory recognition and established liquidity, Remittix is capturing investor interest through early-stage, remarkable numbers and strong foundational fundamentals.
Remittix has sold over 670 million of its RTX tokens, raising over $26.4 million in funding, with its current token price of $0.1130. It is fully verified by CertiK, ranked number one among pre-launch tokens.
Remittix’s perks strengthen its case.
Stock market experts and global media outlets are saying forget XRP news, Remittix’s trajectory now suggests it has both the market figures and the momentum to contend against more established projects like XRP, particularly for investors seeking higher ROI margins.
Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:
Website: https://remittix.io/
Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix
$250,000 Giveaway:https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway
Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.
The post Stock Market Updates: Global Media Outlets Are Calling Remittix The New Ripple In Latest XRP News appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.