Stocktwits integrates Polymarket’s prediction odds for its 10M users

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/15 22:52
Stocktwits will integrate Polymarket to make its predictions accessible to its 10 million members.

Summary
  • Stocktwits partnered with the largest prediction market, Polymarket
  • The integration will bring Polymarket’s odds to 10 million Stocktwits users
  • Users will be able to see Polymarket stock price predictions on Stocktwits

Prediction markets took a major step into the mainstream. On Monday, Sept. 15, Stocktwits, the social media platform with more than 10 million retail traders, partnered with Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market.

The collaboration will bring Polymarket’s real-time probabilities into the Stocktwits platform. Specifically, traders will be able to see the odds for major stock events, including earnings beats, alongside comments from other traders.

Polymarket and Stocktwits drive retail engagement

Both Polymarket and Stocktwits are among the more popular platforms for retail traders. Notably, Stocktwits was one of the platforms that capitalized on retail interest in GameStop and other meme stocks.

On the other hand, Polymarket attracted significant interest thanks to its coverage of political events. The platform achieved record volumes during the November 2024 elections, when traders correctly predicted the outcome.

