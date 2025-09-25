The post Stolen Maryland Transit Administration data at auction for 30 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hacking collective Rhysida has threatened to auction off leaked data it allegedly stole from the Maryland Department of Transportation for 30 bitcoin (BTC) worth $3.4 million.  Rhysida announced the sale this week, advertising a seven-day auction to anyone wanting to buy the data, which reportedly includes social security numbers, ID details, audit reports, confidential legal documents, and attorney-client communications. “We only sell to one hand, no reselling, you will be the only owner,” it said. Read more: Ransomware gang wants 15 bitcoins from ‘world’s largest’ yacht dealer On Monday, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), a branch of the Maryland Department of Transportation, revealed it had suffered an unauthorized cybersecurity breach that resulted in “data loss.” Physical services such as its bus, subway, and train systems remain operational, but officials claim information systems such as its call centers may experience disruptions.  As a precaution, the department has warned its users and state employees to update their login credentials, ensure multi-factor authentication is enabled, look out for any phishing attempts, and update their devices.  “The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available,” the MTA said.  Read more: Data stolen from the British Library is being auctioned for bitcoin on the dark web Rhysida is a ransomware-as-a-service collective — named after a venomous centipede — that offers its tools to wannabe criminals who split any ransom payments with the rest of the group.  Actors under the Rhysida name have threatened luxury yacht dealers, US hospitals, the British Library, and government institutions in Portugal and Kuwait, all while demanding BTC in exchange for stolen data. Protos has reached out to the Maryland Department of Transportation for comment and will update this piece should we hear back.  Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks.… The post Stolen Maryland Transit Administration data at auction for 30 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hacking collective Rhysida has threatened to auction off leaked data it allegedly stole from the Maryland Department of Transportation for 30 bitcoin (BTC) worth $3.4 million.  Rhysida announced the sale this week, advertising a seven-day auction to anyone wanting to buy the data, which reportedly includes social security numbers, ID details, audit reports, confidential legal documents, and attorney-client communications. “We only sell to one hand, no reselling, you will be the only owner,” it said. Read more: Ransomware gang wants 15 bitcoins from ‘world’s largest’ yacht dealer On Monday, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), a branch of the Maryland Department of Transportation, revealed it had suffered an unauthorized cybersecurity breach that resulted in “data loss.” Physical services such as its bus, subway, and train systems remain operational, but officials claim information systems such as its call centers may experience disruptions.  As a precaution, the department has warned its users and state employees to update their login credentials, ensure multi-factor authentication is enabled, look out for any phishing attempts, and update their devices.  “The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available,” the MTA said.  Read more: Data stolen from the British Library is being auctioned for bitcoin on the dark web Rhysida is a ransomware-as-a-service collective — named after a venomous centipede — that offers its tools to wannabe criminals who split any ransom payments with the rest of the group.  Actors under the Rhysida name have threatened luxury yacht dealers, US hospitals, the British Library, and government institutions in Portugal and Kuwait, all while demanding BTC in exchange for stolen data. Protos has reached out to the Maryland Department of Transportation for comment and will update this piece should we hear back.  Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks.…

Stolen Maryland Transit Administration data at auction for 30 BTC

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:15
Bitcoin
BTC$113,766+1.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08525-0.21%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4069+0.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+5.25%
Suilend
SEND$0.4804-4.62%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.03+1.74%

Hacking collective Rhysida has threatened to auction off leaked data it allegedly stole from the Maryland Department of Transportation for 30 bitcoin (BTC) worth $3.4 million. 

Rhysida announced the sale this week, advertising a seven-day auction to anyone wanting to buy the data, which reportedly includes social security numbers, ID details, audit reports, confidential legal documents, and attorney-client communications.

We only sell to one hand, no reselling, you will be the only owner,” it said.

Read more: Ransomware gang wants 15 bitcoins from ‘world’s largest’ yacht dealer

On Monday, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), a branch of the Maryland Department of Transportation, revealed it had suffered an unauthorized cybersecurity breach that resulted in “data loss.”

Physical services such as its bus, subway, and train systems remain operational, but officials claim information systems such as its call centers may experience disruptions

As a precaution, the department has warned its users and state employees to update their login credentials, ensure multi-factor authentication is enabled, look out for any phishing attempts, and update their devices. 

“The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available,” the MTA said. 

Read more: Data stolen from the British Library is being auctioned for bitcoin on the dark web

Rhysida is a ransomware-as-a-service collective — named after a venomous centipede — that offers its tools to wannabe criminals who split any ransom payments with the rest of the group

Actors under the Rhysida name have threatened luxury yacht dealers, US hospitals, the British Library, and government institutions in Portugal and Kuwait, all while demanding BTC in exchange for stolen data.

Protos has reached out to the Maryland Department of Transportation for comment and will update this piece should we hear back. 

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/stolen-maryland-transit-administration-data-at-auction-for-30-btc/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

This article presents a novel method for program synthesis using denoising diffusion models on syntax trees.
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/24 23:00
Partager
Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

This method is designed to overcome challenges in a standard autoregressive approach, allowing the model to make targeted, grammatically correct changes
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/25 00:00
Partager
A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

Solving high-dimensional option pricing: G-LSM leverages Hermite polynomials and gradients to achieve a 10x accuracy boost over LSM.
Gravity
G$0.01046+2.75%
Boost
BOOST$0.09912+2.35%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/24 21:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

Solana Eyes $500, Digitap Surges On Visa Card Adoption

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025