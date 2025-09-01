Stop all Trump tariffs on appeal: Coinbase revives the “major questions” against the SEC

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/01 23:42
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15631-0.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.282-5.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.147-3.87%

A federal verdict challenging the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump reignites the clash over crypto regulation.

The chief legal officer of Coinbase, Paul Grewal, interprets the appellate decision of August 30, 2023 (source: Reuters) as a useful precedent to limit the scope of the regulatory power of the SEC in the absence of a clear mandate from Congress.

Industry analysts note that the doctrine of “major questions” has been invoked more frequently in federal court rulings in recent years, becoming a favored argumentative framework in challenges against broad regulatory acts.

According to public reconstructions of available briefs and hearings, textual and historical arguments are often decisive in the preliminary stages of administrative disputes.

This direct experience in monitoring cases shows how procedural risks quickly translate into political pressure for clarifying legislation. To delve deeper into crypto regulation and judicial disputes, consult the legal tech and crypto regulation section of our site.

In this article: The appeal decision on IEEPA • The Coinbase parallel • The “major questions” doctrine • Effects on Coinbase vs SEC • Reactions and the SEC’s standpoint • Impact on the sector • Essential timeline • Legislative scenarios • Documents and sources

  • Key point: the court of appeals, according to Reuters, held that the IEEPA does not authorize generalized tariffs without explicit delegations from Congress.
  • Why now: Coinbase invokes the same principle to challenge the extension of the intervention scope of the SEC on crypto.
  • What changes: more pressure on the legislator and new uncertainty due to “ambitious” regulatory interpretations.

The appeal decision on IEEPA and tariffs: the scope of executive power

A federal appeals court has determined that the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose large-scale tariffs lacks historical foundation and adequate textual support. In the absence of a specific delegation from Congress, economic measures of such wide impact cannot be introduced by the Executive.

It must be said that the principle affirmed is clear: for far-reaching decisions, explicit authorization is required.

  • Historical Motivation: there are no precedents where the IEEPA has been used for generalized tariffs.
  • Method: a “textual and historical” interpretation that limits the spaces for regulatory flexibility.
  • Practical effects: the decision is subject to further appeals, but it sends a strong signal to all federal agencies.

The parallel drawn by Coinbase: powers of the SEC and boundaries of the “investment contract”

According to Paul Grewal, the appeal motivation reinforces a line already adopted by Coinbase in the dispute with the SEC: the Agency would have expanded over time the notion of “investment contract” to include token exchanges lacking the classic elements provided by the Howey test.

In this context, the extension of jurisdiction over crypto would end up configuring a usurpation of the role of Congress.

The doctrine of “major questions”: why it matters now

The major questions doctrine establishes that, for decisions of significant economic or political impact, agencies must act only on a clear legislative basis, as reiterated by the Supreme Court in West Virginia v. EPA (June 30, 2022).

It is the same principle referenced in the case of tariffs which, according to Grewal, weakens the SEC’s “comprehensive” approach towards crypto. An interesting aspect is the potential domino effect on other regulatory areas.

Implications for the Coinbase vs SEC Case

The appeal reasoning can strengthen Coinbase’s arguments: when the impact is systemic, a law drafted in an unequivocal manner is needed.

Even without resolving the merits of the dispute, the decision adds a legal argument against extensive regulatory interpretations lacking a clear textual basis. That said, on the procedural level, the dispute remains open both in the courts and on the legislative front.

Reactions and Position of the SEC

As of September 1, 2025, there are no official statements from the SEC in direct response to the parallel proposed by Coinbase published on the agency’s website.

In previous public statements, Chairman Gary Gensler has argued that “the majority of crypto tokens are securities” and that the current regulatory framework provides sufficient tools for investor protection, insisting on a rigorous enforcement of existing rules, without outlining a specific regime for digital assets.

Impact on the sector: what to expect immediately

  • Increasing legislative pressure: Congress is urged to define a clear framework for digital assets.
  • Targeted disputes: the opportunities for operators to challenge regulatory acts based on broad interpretations are increasing.
  • Transitory uncertainty: alternative paths of enforcement and regulation are anticipated until new legislative interventions.

Essential Timeline

  • June 2023: the SEC sues Coinbase in the federal court of New York (SDNY), initiating a lawsuit regarding the classification of various services and tokens.
  • 2023 – ongoing: hearings, briefs, and preliminary motions keep the case at the center of regulatory debate in the USA. For a similar summary of cases and disputes between crypto operators and authorities, see the crypto legal cases section.
  • August 30, 2023: a federal appeals court declares most of Trump’s tariffs based on the IEEPA to be illegal (source: Reuters).
  • June 30, 2022: the Supreme Court decides West Virginia v. EPA, a decision often cited in the debate on the major questions doctrine.
  • End of August 2023: Paul Grewal highlights the connection with the major questions doctrine and the limits of the SEC’s regulatory power.
  • As of September 1, 2025: the dispute between Coinbase and the SEC remains in development amid court decision phases and attempts at legislative intervention.

Possible Legislative Scenarios

  • Perimeter definitions: the adoption of a law that clarifies which assets fall under the jurisdiction of the SEC compared to other authorities.
  • New digital architecture: the creation of a regulatory framework dedicated to digital markets, aimed at distributing competencies among multiple agencies (e.g., SEC, CFTC), to reduce litigation. For more on the role of CFTC and other agencies, also read the overview on US fintech regulations.
  • Prolonged status quo: without Congressional intervention, the regulatory “void” persists, leaving rules to the discretion of the courts and enforcement bodies.

Context and Critical Reading

The contrast between Coinbase and the SEC is not just technical: it highlights the balance between legislative power and independent agencies. The ruling on fees reaffirms the principle of democratic accountability in decisions with significant economic impact.

Should Congress intervene with a market structure bill, the sector could benefit from greater certainty; in its absence, regulation will remain subject to court decisions and case-by-case interpretations.

Documents and sources

  • Reuters — “Most Trump tariffs are not legal, US appeals court rules” (August 30, 2023)
  • US Supreme Court — West Virginia v. EPA (June 30, 2022), text of the opinion

Note: At the moment, the official details for a complete citation of the appeal decision (full case name, circuit, and docket number) are not available in the public text. The article will be updated with links to the text of the judgment and court documents when made available by the courts.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$195.37-4.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745+2.05%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00312+5.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Partager
Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

A large on-chain entity has converted a significant portion of BTC into ETH, bringing the exposure in Ether to approximately $3.8 billion.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,189.24-0.84%
Ethereum
ETH$4,296.62-3.92%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/02 00:06
Partager
Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

Can XRP Be Mined? The Short AnswerThe simple answer is no — XRP cannot be mined. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum (pre-Merge), which use Proof-of-Work (PoW) or Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to validate transactions and mint new coins, XRP was fully created at its inception. Ripple Labs pre-mined 100 billion XRP tokens in 2012, and no new XRP can be created beyond that fixed supply.This design is intentional. Ripple’s goal was to create a fast, scalable, and energy-efficient digital currency for cross-border payments and enterprise use, without relying on mining networks that consume massive electricity.How XRP Is DistributedEven though XRP cannot be mined, it’s gradually released into circulation through several mechanisms:Ripple Escrow – ~55 billion XRP is held in escrow accounts, with 1 billion XRP released monthly to ensure predictable market supply.Ripple Treasury & Operations – Ripple retains a portion for partnerships, liquidity provision, and operational expenses.Sales to Investors – Ripple sells XRP to institutional and retail investors via exchanges and OTC deals.This controlled release helps avoid flooding the market, keeping the XRP ecosystem stable while supporting adoption.XRP vs. Bitcoin: Key DifferencesFeatureXRPBitcoinTotal Supply100B XRP (pre-mined)21M BTC (mined gradually)MiningNoneProof-of-WorkEnergy UseMinimalHigh energy consumptionTransaction Speed3–5 seconds10+ minutesLedgerXRP LedgerBitcoin blockchainRipple’s pre-mined model eliminates mining fees, reduces transaction costs, and enables near-instant settlements, making XRP ideal for cross-border payments.Why XRP Isn’t Mineable Matters for InvestorsPredictable Supply – No inflation from new mining, unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum.Low Energy Footprint – XRP is environmentally friendly compared to energy-intensive PoW coins.Controlled Distribution – Ripple can manage supply and liquidity via escrow releases.Investors often confuse XRP with mineable cryptocurrencies. Understanding this distinction is key for portfolio strategy, risk assessment, and evaluating long-term supply dynamics.Myths About XRP Mining“I can mine XRP on my PC” – False. XRP uses a consensus algorithm (Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm), not mining.“XRP can be mined like Bitcoin” – False. All 100 billion XRP were created at launch.“Holding XRP is like staking a mined coin” – False. XRP holders can stake via third-party platforms, but this doesn’t generate new XRP.The Role of XRP LedgerXRP Ledger (XRPL) uses a consensus protocol to validate transactions without mining. Validators — independent nodes around the world — agree on transaction order in seconds. This allows:Fast transactions (~3–5 seconds)Low transaction fees (< $0.01 per transfer)Secure and decentralized consensusBy eliminating mining, XRP avoids the energy drain and bottlenecks seen in PoW networks.Final ThoughtsIn short, XRP cannot be mined, and that’s by design. Ripple’s pre-mined, escrow-controlled supply ensures fast transactions, low fees, and predictable market behavior. For investors, knowing that XRP is pre-mined highlights its stability, scalability, and environmental efficiency — all reasons why Ripple focuses on enterprise adoption and cross-border payments.
NEAR
NEAR$2.309-4.66%
Threshold
T$0.01566-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,189.24-0.84%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/02 03:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Whale shifts from Bitcoin to Ethereum: 4,000 BTC for 96,859 ETH, position at approximately $3.8 billion and spotlight on futures

Can You Mine XRP? Exploring Ripple’s Pre-Mined Model

UAE's RAK Properties to accept Bitcoin, other cryptos for real estate deals

Scam Tokens Prompt Shiba Inu Team To Issue Emergency Alert – Details