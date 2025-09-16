Why selling hours for dollars keeps you poor, and how to create income that pays while you sleep Imran Kabir · Just now 4 min readJust now -- Share

"If you don't learn how to make money in your sleep, you'll work until you die." — Warren Buffett

The Illusion of Overtime

Source: ideogram

We are all conditioned to fix money issues the same way: work longer, work harder, make more.

Rent increases? Work overtime.

Debt accumulating? Work on weekends.

Want to save for a vacation? Get a second job.

But here's the trap: however many hours you work, there are only so many hours in a week or day or year.

And after you exchange your hours for dollars, you can never get those hours back.

You're working someone else's dream — not yours.

The Problem With Exchanging Time for Money

Consider this: even physicians, attorneys, and high-earning professionals get caught up in this trap.

They may make six figures, but if they retire, their income vanishes overnight.