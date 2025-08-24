Stop treating tokens like payday buttons — they’re infrastructure

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 02:16
LETSTOP
STOP$0,14514+0,86%
Threshold
T$0,01706+1,12%
RealLink
REAL$0,05675+4,31%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,05262+10,54%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0,001697+5,14%
Wink
LIKE$0,012875+4,31%

The following is a guest post and opinion from Corey Billington, Co-Founder and CEO at Blubird.

Most token launches play out the same way. Founders spend weeks buried in spreadsheets, lawyers churn out disclaimers, and influencers start teasing “TGE soon.” Behind the scenes, though, private round investors are just waiting for cliffs to end so they can dump. Circulating supply spikes, token price tanks, and social media fills with threads about “unlock risk.”

Somewhere in the mess, we forget the obvious: tokens are infrastructure, not short-term fundraising tools.

I’ve worked with over 80 teams, and the same pattern keeps coming up. Founders rush to mint a token so they can raise without touching equity. Then they try to backfill utility into the product later — a strategy that rarely succeeds. That backwards approach is what leads to all the usual failures: oversized insider allocations, unlock schedules that make no sense, and “use cases” that no one actually uses.

At that point, every token purchase is just helping someone else cash out.

Why Raising First and Figuring It Out Later Breaks Everything

When your token’s main job is to raise money, you’re walking into two problems: legal risk and market damage.

On the legal side, if your token doesn’t have real utility from the start, it starts looking like a security — and the SEC isn’t known for nuance. You can call it a utility token, but the Howey Test doesn’t care about your pitch deck. And if you pair that with a fast emissions schedule and the token price crashes — don’t be surprised if frustrated holders come knocking.

But the real damage is strategic. Projects that treat the token like a fundraising shortcut almost never have a plan for what happens after launch. They end up building around cliffs, vesting charts, and investor pressure, not product usage or user growth.

And then, they’re bleeding tokens into a market that isn’t ready to catch them. 90% of token unlocks crash prices, even when 5% of the total supply is released. Meanwhile, over the next few months alone, scheduled unlocks will total around $9 billion.

Build the Business Plan First, Not the Tokenomics Last

The best token models start with the business. I mean a proper plan — the kind you’d pitch to a Series A investor and that forces you to map out what the company actually does, how it grows, where revenue comes from, and who benefits.

This clarity gives you the answers. Does this even need a token? Where does the token naturally plug into the product? What roles do users, validators, contributors, or liquidity providers play in creating demand?

Once that’s mapped, you can start modeling out the flow: who earns, who spends, who stakes, and when. Then you stress-test it: ‘What happens in a down market? What if usage explodes? How would fees, rewards, and emissions respond?’

Tools like Machinations can help you out here; so does walking through the model with someone who’s seen a hundred of them. But if the foundation is rotten, all the software and advice in the world won’t fix it.

If the Token’s Not Essential, Don’t Launch It Yet

Here’s what I tell every team: if your product can launch without a token, it probably should. Use equity, milestone-based SAFEs, or rev-share notes to fund early dev. When the product has traction — and there’s a clear role for the token in the loop — then you’re good to deploy.

Launching too early just invites speculation, so you end up spending the next two years defending a price chart instead of growing your user base.

On the other hand, when tokens are essential — e.g., powering blockspace fees, staking access to data feeds, or gating ecosystem rewards — their utility becomes the anchor. Demand grows with usage; the token is earned, spent, and recycled inside the product itself. That’s when emissions don’t destroy value, because you’ve got real activity behind it.

Take Solana: daily unlocks of roughly $14 million in tokens have weighed on its price, yet periods of strong network demand have repeatedly pulled it back up. Sui offers another case in point — after a January 1 unlock that released 64.19 million tokens (about $300 million), the token still surged nearly 28%, reaching a new all-time high of $5.1.

Founders Need to Design for Longevity, Not Launch Day

Founders love vesting cliffs and time-based unlocks — it’s simple, easy to model, and ticks the box for “long-term incentives.” Still, time alone isn’t a great signal. It’s way more efficient to tie unlocks to real milestones: number of active validators, modules shipped, usage targets hit; so the token supply would grow with the network.

Don’t build your model in a vacuum. Add slippage, bear markets, and team delays. If your model can’t survive those shocks, it’s not ready for launch.

And once you think it’s bulletproof, get someone to tear it apart. Experienced builders will spot the incentive flaws and edge cases your team’s too close to see.

Tokens Shape the Whole Market — So Build Accordingly

A lot of this comes down to mindset. If more founders treat token design as actual infrastructure — not cosmetic branding or a fundraising hack — we’d see better launches and stronger networks.

Venture investors are already starting to shift: the best of them focus on demand loops, not hype cycles. Exchanges are favoring transparency and sustainability over mystery unlocks and flash marketing. And regulators are more likely to respect a commodity-style utility token when it’s baked into usage, not just bolted on for optics.

Basically, it all boils down to this: if removing your token doesn’t break the loop, don’t launch. Build the loop first, then the token.

Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/stop-treating-tokens-like-payday-buttons-theyre-infrastructure/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Toshi Coin at Crossroads: 32% Downside Risk as Toshi.bet Casino Expands

Toshi Coin at Crossroads: 32% Downside Risk as Toshi.bet Casino Expands

Toshi, widely known as a meme coin, has extended its brand into crypto gambling through Toshi.bet, a new casino platform. The project is drawing attention for its simplified signup process and instant payout system. Reports published on August 23 highlight the platform’s growing visibility across the digital gaming sector. Unlike many rivals, Toshi.bet does not […] The post Toshi Coin at Crossroads: 32% Downside Risk as Toshi.bet Casino Expands appeared first on CoinChapter.
Toshi
TOSHI$0,0007194-4,84%
Memecoin
MEME$0,003584+32,78%
Notcoin
NOT$0,002025+2,27%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 02:02
Partager
VanEck wil Solana ETF lanceren: Gaat de SOL koers stijgen?

VanEck wil Solana ETF lanceren: Gaat de SOL koers stijgen?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   VanEck heeft bij de Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC een aanvraag ingediend om een nieuw exchange traded fund (ETF) te lanceren. Dit fonds is gekoppeld aan JitoSOL, een liquid staking token op de Solana blockchain. Het zou de eerste Amerikaanse ETF zijn die volledig draait om een liquid staking token. Kan de Solana koers hierdoor in de toekomst profiteren? Wat is JitoSOL? JitoSOL is een token dat direct is verbonden met staked SOL, de native token van Solana. Bij staking worden tokens vastgezet in het netwerk om transacties te valideren en zo de blockchain te beveiligen. In ruil daarvoor ontvangen stakers beloningen. Bij traditionele staking blijven tokens echter vergrendeld tot de unlockperiode voorbij is. Liquid staking doorbreekt dit model. Met JitoSOL kunnen gebruikers hun tokens blijven verhandelen of inzetten terwijl ze tegelijkertijd staking rewards ontvangen. Dit geeft meer flexibiliteit aan holders die hun tokens willen laten renderen zonder liquiditeit te verliezen. De ETF van VanEck volgt de prijsontwikkeling van JitoSOL. Dat betekent dat de waarde van het fonds stijgt of daalt afhankelijk van de prestaties van dit liquid staking token. Voor beleggers biedt dit een manier om via een gewoon beleggingsaccount blootstelling te krijgen aan Solana staking, zonder dat zij zelf wallets hoeven te beheren of tokens direct hoeven te holden. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin beweegt rond de ATH en blijft voor veel beleggers een van de meest aantrekkelijke crypto’s, met relatief laag risico en een bewezen trackrecord. Recente uitspraken van Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell, die Bitcoin “digitaal goud” noemde, versterkten het vertrouwen. Tegelijkertijd zorgden macro-economische ontwikkelingen en een sterke altcoin rally voor extra beweging op… Continue reading VanEck wil Solana ETF lanceren: Gaat de SOL koers stijgen? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belang van de Solana koers in dit nieuwe fonds De Solana koers speelt een centrale rol in de werking van JitoSOL. Omdat JitoSOL staked SOL vertegenwoordigt, is de waarde ervan gekoppeld aan de prijs van SOL en de bijbehorende staking rewards. Als de Solana koers stijgt, heeft dit direct effect op de waarde van JitoSOL en dus op de ETF. Voor institutionele beleggers kan dit aantrekkelijk zijn. Zij hoeven geen complexe blockchainhandelingen uit te voeren, maar kunnen via een gereguleerd fonds toch profiteren van liquid staking. Daarmee wordt Solana toegankelijker voor traditionele financiële spelers. Proud to announce the S-1 filing of the @vaneck_us JitoSOL ETF! The first spot Solana ETF backed 100% by LST staking! This filing represents a culmination of 8 months of collaborative work with SEC staff to establish clear regulatory frameworks for Liquid Staking Tokens. ⬇️ — Jito (@jito_sol) August 22, 2025 Reactie van Jito Foundation en SEC De Jito Foundation noemt dit initiatief “de eerste spot Solana ETF die volledig wordt ondersteund door een liquid staking token.” Volgens hen is het verpakken van JitoSOL in een gereguleerde beleggingsstructuur een belangrijke stap om de kloof tussen blockchaintechnologie en institutionele allocatie te verkleinen. Ook VanEck benadrukt in de aanvraag dat de recente verduidelijkingen van de SEC een rol hebben gespeeld. De toezichthouder stelde eerder in 2025 dat proof-of-stake blockchains niet onder de definitie van een effect vallen. Later werd toegevoegd dat bepaalde liquid staking activiteiten ook niet als effect worden gezien. Dit schept een duidelijk kader voor bedrijven die liquid staking producten willen ontwikkelen. Jito Labs CEO Lucas Bruder en Chief Legal Officer Rebecca Rettig hebben maandenlang gesprekken gevoerd met de Crypto Task Force van de SEC om de werking van staking en restaking uit te leggen. Dit heeft volgens hen bijgedragen aan het vertrouwen dat een ETF op basis van JitoSOL kans maakt om te worden goedgekeurd. Eerdere Solana initiatieven De aanvraag van VanEck komt kort na de lancering van een ander Solana staking ETF door REX-Osprey, dat JitoSOL gebruikt om rendement te genereren. Dit laat zien dat liquid staking tokens steeds vaker in gereguleerde producten worden geïntegreerd. Daarnaast bekijkt de SEC momenteel meerdere aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s. Onder de regering-Trump lijkt de toezichthouder een meer open houding aan te nemen tegenover innovatieve beleggingsproducten in de crypto sector. De kans dat er nieuwe goedkeuringen volgen, wordt daardoor groter geacht. Als VanEck toestemming krijgt, zou dit het eerste Amerikaanse fonds zijn dat volledig draait op een liquid staking token. Voor Solana kan dit een belangrijke stap zijn richting verdere institutionele adoptie en bredere erkenning van liquid staking als beleggingscategorie. Hoe gaat de Solana koers reageren? De komst van een ETF op basis van JitoSOL laat zien dat liquid staking steeds meer volwassen wordt. Het combineert de voordelen van staking rewards met de vrijheid om tokens te verhandelen. Voor institutionele partijen kan dit een aantrekkelijke manier zijn om met beperkte risico’s exposure op te bouwen richting Solana. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht VanEck wil Solana ETF lanceren: Gaat de SOL koers stijgen? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$204,14+2,58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,917-0,57%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006461+3,95%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 02:02
Partager
Coinbase Predicts Stablecoin Market May Quadruple To $1.2 Trillion By 2028

Coinbase Predicts Stablecoin Market May Quadruple To $1.2 Trillion By 2028

US crypto exchange Coinbase predicts the stablecoin market could more than quadruple by 2028 to reach $1.2 trillion. In an Aug. 21 report called ”New [...]
Moonveil
MORE$0,10015-2,03%
MAY
MAY$0,04836-0,39%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/23 18:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Toshi Coin at Crossroads: 32% Downside Risk as Toshi.bet Casino Expands

VanEck wil Solana ETF lanceren: Gaat de SOL koers stijgen?

Coinbase Predicts Stablecoin Market May Quadruple To $1.2 Trillion By 2028

Ripple’s XRP Is Now a Top 100 Global Asset — Here’s What It Means

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction