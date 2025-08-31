Story (IP) Price Prediction: $IP In Top Crypto Gainers Today

Story (IP) Price Prediction - $IP In Top Crypto Gainers Today

Surging by over 31% in the last 24 hours, Story (IP) has become the biggest gainer of the day. An AI-driven utility project, its rise is showing that projects with tech-based upsides are still viewed in a positive light among investors.

With its AI-driven infrastructure designed to unlock over $80 trillion in the IP asset class, Story could be seen as one of the more unique projects on the market. However, will the current surge in momentum continue in the long term? Or was it just a one-off move, with investors needing to prepare for a sell-off soon? This Story price prediction offers insight into the project before highlighting similar projects that could experience comparable levels of growth.

What is Story?

According to the official website, Story is a blockchain project designed to remove one of the biggest bottlenecks faced by AI, which is clearing access to rights. It explains how content generated through AI often repurposes copyrighted material available online, making the resulting content riddled with IP-related issues.

Story, in this case, acts as an infrastructure layer to make IP and real-world data “programmable, enforceable, and monetizable.”

The unique niche of the project is programmable licensing, which is a machine-readable license that can be integrated with autonomous workflows easily, without creating any IP-related issues.

It powers a monetization model that AI companies, data providers, and other industries such as institutional funds, biomedicine and patents, creators, brands, and entertainment can leverage.

Story (IP) Price Analysis

The Story price at the time of writing is upwards of $7.8. It has a market cap of $2.37 billion, and its trading volume has surged by over 1,680% in the last 24 hours.

Charts show that the recent surge has put the Story price just short of the all-time high it achieved a few hours ago, which was above the $8.6 level.

Like previous growth cycles, the Story price has entered a consolidation zone, with the 1-hour chart showing the formation of an asymmetrical triangle with a steeper lower trendline. However, this pattern has broken, so some degree of correction can be expected.

Why did the IP price go through a surge? While capital rotating to altcoins is one reason, another is the massive institutional interest the project has been attracting.

For one, there is Grayscale’s Story Protocol Trust, which has boosted IP’s credibility among institutional investors. Secondly, the Story Foundation has a 90-day buyback plan that involves purchasing $82 million worth of IP tokens. In the last 24 hours, the foundation has bought close to $3 million worth of Story tokens, moving them out of circulation and leading to the recent price boost.

Story (IP) Price Prediction

It is clear that macroeconomics, institutional interest, and the buyback plan have been responsible for the recent boost to the Story price. It is unlikely that the token will be able to maintain the same momentum in the long term.

However, since only $3 million of the $82 million has been bought back to date, investors should expect similar price surges within the next three months. Beyond that, institutional activity will likely play a greater role in the token’s price action.

New Utility Project With Similar Upsides

Story (IP)’s rise shows how strong use cases and institutional interest can fuel long-term growth. A similar path may be unfolding for Best Wallet, powered by Best Wallet Token. Best Wallet has already been certified by WalletConnect and recognized by the New York Post as the best crypto app, signaling both credibility and adoption potential.

The wallet provides a full suite of features, with the standout being its token launchpad. This feature gives investors early access to presales and upcoming tokens with unique upside potential. Alongside it, Best Wallet offers buying, selling, swaps, staking, and portfolio management within a decentralized ecosystem.

Best Wallet Token (BEST) enhances the experience by lowering transaction fees, offering higher staking rewards, and granting early access to new features. The token also unlocks exclusive presales through the launchpad, giving retail investors opportunities often reserved for insiders.

As an evolving DAO-powered ecosystem, Best Wallet has an ambitious roadmap. Upcoming features include market analytics, limit orders, DCA tools, MEV protection, and a staking aggregator. The recent v2.10 update added Bitcoin swaps and Solana support, both shaped by community input, along with gamified engagement mechanics.

With over $15 million already raised in presale, BEST has proven strong investor confidence. As the ecosystem continues to expand, it is positioning itself as one of the most versatile and growth-oriented projects on the market.

Visit Best Wallet | Get Best Wallet Token

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist's opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.
