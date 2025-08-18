Story Protocol (IP) co-founder leaves project, promises to remain on as ‘strategic advisor’

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/18 20:53
Core DAO
CORE$0.4749-1.20%
Story
IP$5.625-1.28%

Traders accuse Story Protocol co-founder Jason Zhao of walking away with $281 million after announcing his departure from the company’s core team, sparking backlash from the community.

Summary
  • Story co-founder Jason Zhao announces that he is leaving the project to focus on AI and robotics.
  • The move sparked community backlash from traders who accuse the co-founder of rug-pulling the $2.2 billion project.

On August 16, Story founder Jason Zhao announced that he will be stepping down from his role as a co-founder and staying on as a strategic advisor for the protocol. This move sparked a wave of negative comments from the crypto community who believe he is walking away with the bag.

Prominent blogger and co-owner of the Bankless podcast David Hoffman responded with shock, simply writing “Bro what” under Zhao’s departure post.

Founder led rug-pulls are a recurring story in crypto, but rarely do they happen after capital commitments from the likes of well-respected venture-capital firms like a16z.

Though it remains to be seen how this will affect the team’s core product and development, several commenters on Zhao’s post have harkened this to a founder led-exit, prompting many online to accuse him of rug-pulling the project.

According to the original whitepaper, Zhao and the other three co-founders hold 20% of the total 1 billion token supply or around 250 million tokens. At current prices, if Zhao holds 5% of the tokens and does sell his holdings he could potentially make a profit of around $281 million.

Not only that, historically Story Protocol has secured approximately $134.3 million in equity funding. These rounds include a Seed round in May 2023 that raised $29.3 million, a Series A in September 2023 bringing in $25 million, and a large Series B in August 2024 led by Andreessen Horowitz or a16z crypto that contributed $80 million. This values the company at around $2.25 billion.

Additional influential investors the joined the funding round for Story Protocol include Polychain Capital, Samsung Next, Hashed, Mirana Ventures, Alliance DAO, and prominent figures like Cozomo de’ Medici and Balaji Srinivasan.

Story Protocol also secured an $82 million token-based investment from Heritage Distilling, a publicly traded company, as part of a strategic initiative to establish an IP token treasury within a broader $360 million IP token reserve strategy.

One X trader posted a SpongeBob meme, calling Zhao’s exit as “another shameless VC softrug.” When another trader defended Zhao’s decision, the X trader retaliated by saying that the protocol co-founder should “consider posting even one single good trade before trying to drum up exit liquidity.”

“Story just got started and you are stepping out?” asked one trader.

“Curious how much money you pocketed,” said another X user.

Why is Jason Zhao leaving Story Protocol?

One of the original builders of the project, Jason Zhao said that his departure stems from his involvement in Poseidon, a full-stack data infrastructure layer created by the protocol to solve AI’s long-tail data bottleneck.

“I rekindled my original passion from my DeepMind days: applying AI to frontier industries like science and space. It’s time for me to fully pursue this path,” said Zhao in his post.

He explained that humanity is reaching a “crucial inflection point” that he likened to a new industrial revolution, which is building upon web3 technology and the deployment of artificial intelligence in various field including robotics, biopharma, space exploration and more.

“Looking back, building Story (IP) has been the most meaningful experience of my life. What began as a whiteboard sketch when I was 22 turned into more than I could have imagined,” said Zhao, adding that the Story IP has become the backbone protocol for IPs like fashion brand Balmain and K-pop group BTS in South Korea.

He also used the opportunity to announce the new leadership that will be taking over the helm. According to Zhao, Story is set to embark on a second phase led by S.Y Lee and a new CPO Andrea, who previously worked on Amazon’s conversational AI.

Story’s IP price analysis

According to data from crypto.news, Story’s native token IP has fallen by more than 15% in the past week and 22.35% in the past month. Zhao’s exit announcement has led to the token falling even deeper by 4.7%,

At press time, the token is trading hands at $5.58 in the past 24 hours with a market cap that has fallen by 3.39% to $1.7 million. Since its launch in February 2025, IP has shown extreme volatility; surging from an all-time low of $1 to highs above $7.3 within weeks after its launch. Just today, the token has managed to flirt with the $7 threshold before falling lower to around the $5.55 range.

Though lately, the token has been in a slump that’s been pushed lower due to Zhao’s departure from his leadership role in Story. Not only that, the trading volume for IP has fallen by more than 75%, indicating a significant decrease in market activity.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.497-2.42%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.002+6.77%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,015.15-1.36%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01617-0.67%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2453-2.73%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.69-2.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet