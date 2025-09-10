Story Protocol (IP) rallied to an all-time high at $11.66 after being selected as a treasury asset

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 04:25
Story
IP$10.801+27.01%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0275+6.05%

Story Protocol (IP) expanded to a new price record above $11, following the usual trajectory of tokens selected for a treasury. IP is not yet included in a treasury, but the buyer clarified the next step in the roadmap. 

Story Protocol (IP) reached a new price record, expanding to $11.66. The token added 30% to its price in the past 24 hours, with the highest trading volumes since February. IP has been on a growth track as part of the RWA tokenization and tokenized copyrights narrative. 

Story Protocol IP token reaches new price record as Heritage Distilling sets out treasury roadmapStory Protocol (IP) reached a new all-time high at $11.66 as Heritage Distilling announced the next steps in its treasury strategy. | Source: Coingecko

Following the IP token growth, CASH shares also recovered, rising by over 16% in the past week to trade at $0.48. The recent price moves show the treasury company narrative is still a strong positive for some stocks and tokens. 

This time, the near-vertical rally for IP was caused by the usual trajectory of tokens selected for treasuries. IP rallied alongside WLD, which is also to be included as a reserve asset. The treasury will be built with an initial PIPE financing of $220M. 

Heritage Distilling announces the next steps for the IP treasury

Heritage Distillery, one of the companies to pivot to an altcoin treasury, announced the next steps to building IP reserves. 

At the end stage, Heritage Distilling will transform into a public vehicle for the acquisition of IP tokens. At the same time, the company will pay attention to the copyright market and the preservation of intellectual rights against the demands of AI model training. 

Heritage Distilling will also appoint a board of advisors, which will include Erick Zhang, co-founder of Nomad Capital, and former CEO of CoinMarketCap.

The company will tap broad expertise to become a part of the Story Protocol ecosystem, tapping crypto-insider potential for earnings. 

The goal of Heritage Distilling is to offer investors a part of the global intellectual rights industry through IP tokens. The entire sector is valued at over $80B, and expected to retain its value with rising demand for protection.

Story Protocol grows DeFi app industry

Story Protocol aims to be the world’s IP chain, mostly creating a native environment for intellectual property rights. 

The chain carries a small DeFi selection of apps, carrying $41.42M in value locked. Recently, the chain’s ecosystem reached a new all-time peak for value locked as IP appreciated. 

The chain carries around 11K daily active addresses, comparable to other Web3 platforms. For now, the IP token rally has a strong element of hype. The rapid rally also reflects the effect of Korean won trading. Over 18% of all IP trades are against the South Korean won, tapping a highly liquid and exuberant market.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

The post Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 09, 2025 11:14 Glassnode’s latest report offers professional insights into altcoin markets, highlighting high-conviction setups and volatility analysis for informed trading decisions. Glassnode’s Weekly Altcoin Analysis Glassnode has published its latest edition of ‘The Altcoin Vector’, a weekly report that provides professional-grade insights into the altcoin market. This report, released on September 9, 2025, delves into the most volatile areas of the cryptocurrency landscape, offering high-conviction setups to assist traders in making informed decisions. Focus on Market Volatility The report emphasizes the inherent volatility in altcoin markets, a feature that offers both risks and opportunities for investors. By understanding these dynamics, traders can navigate the cryptocurrency frontier more effectively. Glassnode’s analysis aims to equip traders with the necessary tools to identify lucrative setups amidst the market’s unpredictable nature. Comprehensive Crypto Insights In addition to altcoin analysis, Glassnode’s publication also covers significant insights into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. By subscribing to their service, readers can access cutting-edge market analysis and novel on-chain research, enhancing their understanding of the broader cryptocurrency market. Subscription and Terms Glassnode offers a subscription service for those interested in receiving these insights directly. Subscribers must agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice, ensuring a transparent and secure user experience. Related Developments As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, reports like Glassnode’s become invaluable for investors seeking to stay informed. Other recent analyses have highlighted the growing impact of regulatory developments on altcoin prices, as well as the increasing integration of blockchain technology in various industries. Overall, Glassnode’s ‘The Altcoin Vector’ serves as a critical resource for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders, providing deep insights into one of the market’s most dynamic sectors. For more detailed information, visit the Glassnode website.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.81%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006098-3.89%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135189-1.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:47
Partager
Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Crypto transactions are now “more active than ever,” and Belarusians are spending billions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency abroad, their president has admitted. Alexander Lukashenko made the remarks in front of his country’s leading bankers, mere days after urging officials to catch up with the industry in terms of adopting adequate rules. Lukashenko notes […]
Union
U$0.00926-8.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.81%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0313+3.30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:05
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.34+5.06%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000478-1.54%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135189-1.21%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)