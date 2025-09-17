Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation.

The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground?

That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one.

BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch

Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally.

EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time.

What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That flips the usual script where coins launch first and hope to build later. BlockDAG is giving users confidence that the chain works under load, making it a strong contender for the best crypto coin to buy in 2025. With miners earning during the testnet phase, the entry point for participants is real, not just a whitepaper promise.

On the presale side, BlockDAG has raised over $407 million, with momentum still accelerating. More than 312,000 holders have already joined, and the presale continues to pull in around $1 million daily. Pricing is structured in batches, meaning those who get in earlier secure lower entry costs before the next increase.

This staged design rewards fast movers and builds clear upside into the purchase. In fact, the current Batch 30 rate is locked at $0.0013 until October 1st, unlocking a potential 37x ROI when BDAG goes live at $0.05!

Combine a functioning chain, massive community growth, and a presale model that builds early returns, and the picture is clear. For anyone weighing options, BlockDAG looks like the best crypto coin to buy right now, not because of hype, but because it’s delivering the technology and traction ahead of its listing.

What’s Behind the Story (IP) Price Spike?

The Story (IP) price jump has been one of the biggest talking points this month, climbing from mid-June lows near $2.44 to an all-time high around $11.75 in September. That’s a surge of more than 350%, supported by major drivers like institutional accumulation, a large-scale buyback plan, and surging trading volume on exchanges.

Announcements such as Heritage Distilling’s decision to build reserves in IP have fueled confidence, while technical breakouts pushed the token higher. Analysts are now watching resistance at $11.75 and support near $9.30 as key levels for the next move.

But the rally also comes with questions. Critics note the gap between valuation and actual protocol revenue, with fees still very small compared to its multi-billion market cap. Leadership changes, including the exit of co-founder Jason Zhao from daily operations, have added another layer of uncertainty.

Still, the Story (IP) price jump highlights strong demand around IP-focused infrastructure and its potential in licensing and monetisation. The challenge now is whether real-world adoption can match the momentum traders are showing on charts.

USDH Proposals Boost Hyperliquid to the $55 Mark

The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price sits around $55 after touching a new all-time high of $57 earlier this week. Trading volume has surged past $650 million in 24 hours, showing strong demand and liquidity. Part of the momentum comes from Paxos’ proposal for a native USDH stablecoin that would direct 95% of its reserve yield toward HYPE buybacks.

Institutional moves, including asset shifts from NASDAQ-listed firms and interest from VanEck, have also boosted sentiment. With a circulating supply of nearly 270 million and strong on-chain activity, the token is drawing attention as one of the few Layer-1s breaking resistance levels while others stall.

At the same time, there are risks worth watching. Profit-taking has led to small pullbacks, and analysts point to resistance at $57–58 with support around $51–53. Governance debates over USDH voting weight show that the ecosystem is still fine-tuning its structure.

Still, the Hyperliquid (HYPE) price reflects confidence in the network’s fundamentals, with some analysts targeting $60–70 in the short term and hinting at triple digits if stablecoin adoption and institutional demand keep building.

Final Thoughts

The Story (IP) price jump shows how fast speculation can push a coin, but the gap between its fees and valuation leaves questions on sustainability. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price proves strong demand with record highs and growing institutional support, yet profit-taking and governance debates could slow its next move. Both highlight that even popular networks are still trying to balance hype with long-term stability.

BlockDAG is different. Instead of waiting until after launch, it is stress-testing its chain live with miners and EVM compatibility already in place. Features like account abstraction and upgraded vesting contracts are running now, not in the future. With $407M raised in presale and a user base of millions through its X1 app and hardware miners, it looks like the best crypto coin to buy because it is already solving problems competitors are still struggling with.

