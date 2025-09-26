The post Straight No Chaser Working To Be Top Shelf Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Straight No Chaser capped last year with a big win in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint Danny Brewer Where do we find the best stuff? Usually, it resides on the top shelf. If things can go as planned, that’s where the aptly named Straight No Chaser will be again this year. Towards the end of 2024, Straight No Chaser stamped himself as the top runner in the male sprint division. A powerful score in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship on September 29, 2024, was followed by an authoritative win at Del Mar on November 2 in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. That marked his fourth win from his previous five starts. Trainer Dan Blacker points to the race that began the streak as a light switch moment for this son of Speighster. “It was the Spring of 2023 and we were running at Oaklawn Park”, says Blacker. “It was a solid allowance field and John Velazquez was riding. Straight No Chaser had always been an exceptional work horse, but we wanted him to show it in the afternoon. Johnny V found a way to unlock him and he has been really good ever since.” Blacker’s charge had won two of five previous starts but looked like a powerhouse in winning the six-furlong event at Oaklawn by 7 ¼ lengths on April 1, 2023. After winning the Maryland Sprint Stakes at Pimlico on May 20, Straight No Chaser took the remainder of the year off. Coming back last year with a vengeance, this grandson of Johannesburg won the Eclipse Award as the nation’s top sprinter. Fast forward to 2025 and we see Straight No Chaser was again riding high as he started the year with a big win in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint in Saudi Arabia on February 23. That however was followed… The post Straight No Chaser Working To Be Top Shelf Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Straight No Chaser capped last year with a big win in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint Danny Brewer Where do we find the best stuff? Usually, it resides on the top shelf. If things can go as planned, that’s where the aptly named Straight No Chaser will be again this year. Towards the end of 2024, Straight No Chaser stamped himself as the top runner in the male sprint division. A powerful score in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship on September 29, 2024, was followed by an authoritative win at Del Mar on November 2 in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. That marked his fourth win from his previous five starts. Trainer Dan Blacker points to the race that began the streak as a light switch moment for this son of Speighster. “It was the Spring of 2023 and we were running at Oaklawn Park”, says Blacker. “It was a solid allowance field and John Velazquez was riding. Straight No Chaser had always been an exceptional work horse, but we wanted him to show it in the afternoon. Johnny V found a way to unlock him and he has been really good ever since.” Blacker’s charge had won two of five previous starts but looked like a powerhouse in winning the six-furlong event at Oaklawn by 7 ¼ lengths on April 1, 2023. After winning the Maryland Sprint Stakes at Pimlico on May 20, Straight No Chaser took the remainder of the year off. Coming back last year with a vengeance, this grandson of Johannesburg won the Eclipse Award as the nation’s top sprinter. Fast forward to 2025 and we see Straight No Chaser was again riding high as he started the year with a big win in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint in Saudi Arabia on February 23. That however was followed…

Straight No Chaser Working To Be Top Shelf Again

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 10:19
Straight No Chaser capped last year with a big win in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint

Danny Brewer

Where do we find the best stuff? Usually, it resides on the top shelf. If things can go as planned, that’s where the aptly named Straight No Chaser will be again this year.

Towards the end of 2024, Straight No Chaser stamped himself as the top runner in the male sprint division. A powerful score in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship on September 29, 2024, was followed by an authoritative win at Del Mar on November 2 in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. That marked his fourth win from his previous five starts. Trainer Dan Blacker points to the race that began the streak as a light switch moment for this son of Speighster.

“It was the Spring of 2023 and we were running at Oaklawn Park”, says Blacker. “It was a solid allowance field and John Velazquez was riding. Straight No Chaser had always been an exceptional work horse, but we wanted him to show it in the afternoon. Johnny V found a way to unlock him and he has been really good ever since.”

Blacker’s charge had won two of five previous starts but looked like a powerhouse in winning the six-furlong event at Oaklawn by 7 ¼ lengths on April 1, 2023. After winning the Maryland Sprint Stakes at Pimlico on May 20, Straight No Chaser took the remainder of the year off. Coming back last year with a vengeance, this grandson of Johannesburg won the Eclipse Award as the nation’s top sprinter.

Fast forward to 2025 and we see Straight No Chaser was again riding high as he started the year with a big win in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint in Saudi Arabia on February 23. That however was followed by a disappointing effort in Dubai where he finished a lackluster eighth in the Dubai Golden Shaheen on April 5.

“We were very proud of his effort in Saudi to begin the year”, says Blacker. “There were several things that contributed to his loss in Dubai. We have given him some time off and are now focused on finishing the year strong.”

Straight No Chaser will look to use the same blueprint as he did the year before. A start in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship on September 28 will hope to be followed by a run in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint on November 1 again at Del Mar.

Straight No Chaser hopes to make it back to Del Mar for the 2025 Breeders’ Cup

Danny Brewer

“He is doing really well right now”, says Blacker. “The five furlong works will usually separate talent and his have been outstanding. He’s a very fast horse and you just can’t get in his way. We have given him time and he has matured both mentally and physically.”

Besides his speed and powerful stride, the ownership group behind Straight No Chaser has been another factor in him residing in the upper echelon of the sport. A member of the MyRacehorse family, Blacker sees this group as a major plus to his star and the sport itself.

“MyRacehorse has been fantastic for the game because it gives just about anyone the chance to be a part of the sport from the ownership standpoint”, says Blacker. “They have allowed me to be patient with Straight No Chaser and that has been very important to his success. In turn they have gotten so many people involved in the sport and done it in a completely first-class manner. I am really thankful they allow me to train for them and also grateful to have a horse like this in my barn.”

Straight No Chaser is slated to break from post 2 in a field of eight in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship. His race record is seven wins and one third in twelve career starts with earnings of just over $2.6 million.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/dannybrewer/2025/09/25/straight-no-chaser-working-to-be-top-shelf-again/

