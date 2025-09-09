Strategic Solana Reserve Piling Up – Here’s How Much SOL Have Been Accumulated

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/09 02:00
Solana
SOL$214.45+5.65%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006241+3.15%
SphereX
HERE$0.000215-5.70%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002304+10.76%

In the ongoing bull market cycle, Solana’s price has showcased a remarkable performance, reaching a new all-time high earlier this year. However, one of the most recent developments around the leading altcoin that is gaining significant interest and attention in the current market cycle is a strategic SOL reserve.

Institutional Demand For Solana Continues To Grow

As cryptocurrency assets gain notable traction in the dynamic financial sector, the strategic Solana reserve is piling up at a rapid rate. In a post on the X platform, Crypto Patel, a market expert, has outlined the growth of the SOL strategic reserves among institutional entities, as they continuously add the asset to their treasury.

With steady acquisitions fueling its treasury, the reserve has become a cornerstone of confidence. Specifically, the rapid growth in the initiative signals growing institutional conviction in SOL’s long-term potential as a leading asset and blockchain ecosystem. 

Since the first move to owning a strategic SOL reserves, the initiative has reached a whopping 8.9 million SOL, which is valued at over $1.5 billion at current market prices. This pattern of stockpiling highlights the growing need for SOL as a strategic asset and fortifies the groundwork for future growth.

Solana

After institutions have acquired more than 8.9 million SOL, these entities now control about 1.55% of Solana’s total supply in circulation. Data shared by the expert shows that 13 major institutional entities currently hold this massive supply of SOL. 

Crypto Patel has underlined three key reasons why this robust interest from large businesses is a pivotal development for Solana. Addressing the significance of the sharp growth in the initiative, Crypto Patel highlighted that it often indicates a robust trust on the institutional level. 

Even though only 13 entities own a SOL treasury, concentration among a small number of organizations can still affect governance and liquidity. Lastly, he also noted that this kind of large-scale accumulation frequently precedes long-term ecosystem expansion. 

As SOL slowly gains upward momentum, the large-scale accumulation may imply that the big players are prepping up for the next SOL bull cycle.  In the meantime, this remarkable growth in strategic Solana reserve positions the altcoin as one of the most closely watched treasuries in the digital sector.

SOL’s Strong Transaction Activity

Solana’s on-chain activity has been steadily rising, particularly its transaction count. According to data shared by Rand, SOL recorded a staggering 2.9 billion in total transaction count in August alone, which reaffirms its status as one of the most scalable and efficient blockchains in the industry.

This massive wave of transactions represents a 46% growth in year-over-year transactions, highlighting the network’s technical strength and rising adoption. It also reflects a more than 4x growth over the combined transaction count of all the other networks. Such a development reinforces SOL’s dominance in the broader blockchain landscape.

Solana
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31549+3.39%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04274-4.44%
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0011724+5.39%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Partager
RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0129+2.70%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02573+6.85%
Raydium
RAY$3.34+5.56%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:56
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1358+7.09%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002304+10.76%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Why Dubai Freezone Company Incorporation is a Game-Changer for Global Investors