Strategy acquires 525 BTC for $60M

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:04
Bitcoin
BTC$114,672.4-0.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08544-11.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016955-3.97%

Key Takeaways

  • MicroStrategy acquired 525 more Bitcoin for $60million.
  • The average purchase price was around $111,000 per BTC.

Strategy acquired 525 Bitcoin for around $60 million, according to a new SEC filing.

The acquisition continues the company’s strategy of accumulating Bitcoin under the leadership of Michael Saylor. The purchase price indicates an average cost of $111,196 per Bitcoin.

Strategy has been one of the most prominent corporate adopters of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. The company began its Bitcoin acquisition strategy in 2020 and has made multiple purchases since then.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/microstrategy-acquires-525-btc-for-60-4m/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60,000,000 USDC (approximately US$59,988,000).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+4.92%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:46
Partager
Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$101 million yesterday (June 23, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+4.92%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009601-0.34%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 12:01
Partager
Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

As the cryptocurrency market keeps growing in 2025, investors are shifting their focus to coins that have the ability to provide return on investment in exponential terms. As traditional favorites like Cardano (ADA) keep making the headlines, more attention is being brought to brand-new altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance protocol leading the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.08557-11.52%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010195-2.80%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Trump plans major sanctions on Russian oil, but wants the EU to act first

The Base network token is in the early stages of exploration and no specific plan has been set yet.