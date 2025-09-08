Strategy adds 1,955 BTC to treasury portfolio, leading this week's BTC acquisition trend

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/08 21:13
Bitcoin
BTC$112,359.14+0.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09931-1.30%

Strategy announced another 1,955 BTC purchase, following a Michael Saylor update. Treasuries are still scooping BTC off the market, as even smaller companies compete for more coins. 

Strategy announced its usual weekly acquisition, this time adding 1,955 BTC, to its balance at an average price of $111,196. Over the past week, Strategy continued with its purchases, even as BTC weakened below $110,000.

Following the announcement, BTC maintained its recovery, trading at $112,004. The latest Strategy purchases happened during a week of relative weakness. 

Michael Saylor announced the latest purchase after signaling an “orange dot day” late on Sunday. 

Metaplanet also bought BTC this Monday. The Japanese firm also typically announces its treasury additions at the beginning of the new week. 

Strategy returned to MSTR issues

For the latest BTC purchase, the bulk of liquidity came from MSTR issuance. A little over $200M for BTC purchases came from the latest MSTR addition. 

This is the second week Strategy has returned to its MSTR ATM facility, following a period of relying on preferred stocks. The new issuance happened after Strategy changed the rules for mNAV values, allowing it to mint more MSTR for purchases or other costs related to its BTC acquisition model. 

During the latest purchase period, Strategy also used $5.2M from the STRK ATM facility, for now reserving other preferred shares for ongoing acquisitions. 

The entire treasury is now at 638,460, which is still below the level of leading ETFs. Currently, Strategy operates with a mNAV ratio of 1.55, which would require more cautious MSTR additions to avoid dilution. At this level, the ratio still shows confidence in MSTR and its ability to transform fiat into BTC, but also signals a weakening exuberance from peak levels. 

Following the latest issue, MSTR traded at $335.87, while STRF preferred shares traded at $111.50. STRC traded close to its nominal value at $97.60. STRK traded at $95.55, while STRD offered the biggest discount at $78.50. Strategy continues to offer different tiers of risk, potentially drawing in diverse investors. 

Competition for treasury status increases

Within the top 100 treasury companies, the minimal BTC holding is now at 78 BTC, up from just 20 BTC a few months ago. Smaller acquisitions continue, either with available cash or through special fundraising facilities. 

Public companies now own 1,005,879 BTC, with the bulk still held by the top 5 entities. However, smaller buyers and new financing facilities are still emerging. Firms like Capital B announce small raises of up to EUR 5M ($5.86M) to pursue their own treasuries. 

For now, the buying has not materialized into the expected BTC supply crunch. However, the smaller buyers add to the predictable demand for more BTC, even when Strategy and Metaplanet slow down their buying. 

ETFs still hold the bulk of BTC, at 1.5M coins, but are also active sellers. Treasuries for public and private companies either hold BTC passively or sell in extremely rare cases. For now, treasury companies have not reported liquidating their BTC, with most showing long-term confidence. While some of the smaller BTC corporate treasuries are a vanity item, the general trend contributes to the BTC holding structure.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15.45-0.19%
Suilend
SEND$0.5688+0.90%
Polkadot
DOT$4.065+1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Partager
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1.1269+1.21%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.31+7.93%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006295+2.00%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.31+7.93%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004889+3.62%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.13938+7.62%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy