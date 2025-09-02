Strategy announces BTC purchase unusually late this week

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 23:10
Threshold
T$0.01596+1.07%
Stride
STRD$0.0876-3.84%
STRK
STRK$0.1223-0.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,848.02+1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0981+0.44%

Strategy announced its routine weekly purchase a day later on Tuesday, leaving the market guessing for 24 hours. However, Strategy is back to making bigger tranches of BTC purchases to its reserves after several smaller buys. 

Strategy kept stacking despite the unusually late announcement of the last BTC purchase. The company acquired 4,048 BTC for the period of August 26 to September 1. The relatively larger amount of BTC follows a few weeks where the firm showed weakness in its fundraising and shifted its rules on using new MSTR common stock issues to acquire BTC and cover operational costs. 

The announcement followed the usual social media message from the company’s executive chairman Michael Saylor on Tuesday. This week’s delay followed Strategy’s waiting period for a decision on being included in the S&P 500 index. Strategy showed readiness to fulfill all requirements for a S&P 500 company, though the new round of announcements will be on September 5. 

Strategy’s financing hinged on STRK, STRD, and MSTR

To fulfill its latest BTC purchase, Strategy issued MSTR common stock, as well as STRK and STRD preferred shares. This time, STRC and STRF facilities skipped a week. 

$425.3M came from MSTR issuance, as the company’s portfolio and BTC price fulfilled the conditions for adding more common stock. Only $20M came from STRK and STRD, and without the common stock issue, Strategy would have another week with a minimal BTC purchase. 

The big MSTR issuance follows the decision to still sell common stock even at a lower ratio of net asset value. Previously, Strategy did not print new MSTR tranches at a mNAV ratio under 2.5. The current move may increase common stock dilution, though for now, the company still coasts on its returns since it adopted its BTC treasury in 2020.

The average price of Strategy is still at $73,765 per BTC, a relatively low average for a treasury company. The current BTC drawdown to $107,000 still gives the company significant leeway for long-term holding. 

MSTR issue follows new rule on net asset value ratio

Following the latest purchase, MSTR traded at $331.17. Based on the new rules, at this price range, the company has a mNAV ratio of around 1.58

At this price range, roughly under $600 per MSTR, the common stock will still be issued, but will be used to pay interest on debt obligations and pay out dividend to preferred stock holders. The company has reported a 10% loss of value for the past three months based on its investments, but the yearly return is still at 152%. The company’s debts are at 12% of the BTC holdings at the current price.

During the latest purchase period, MSTR was also outside the top 20 most active US stocks. The recent addition of 1,237,000 MSTR once again raised concerns of using stock buyers as a source of liquidity. The only chance at improved mNAV would be a BTC rally from external factors, as the Strategy buying alone has a more limited effect on BTC recovery.

Despite skepticism about Strategy, BTC buying continues for smaller treasuries. Metaplanet tries to stay in the spotlight with international fundraising and a growing treasury of 20K BTC. 

In the past week, the cutoff treasury to enter the top 100 BTC reserves rose from 55 BTC to 77 BTC, following a series of small-scale routine purchases and bigger weekly expansions.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/strategy-unusually-late-weekly-btc-purchase/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005848+2.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
XRP
XRP$2.7984+1.88%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Partager
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651+1.92%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005528+5.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.39-1.23%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Partager
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.339-0.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011375-1.91%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch