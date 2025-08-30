Strategy Bitcoin lawsuit dismissed as investors withdraw case

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/30 05:07
A dismissal with prejudice means that the plaintiffs can’t amend the complaint and refile the suit, according to the general counsel for Duoro Labs.

Lead plaintiffs and an investor have voluntarily dismissed their lawsuit against Bitcoin treasury company Strategy, permanently ending the case, according to a court filing obtained by Cointelegraph. The move represents a potential win for crypto treasury companies, with Strategy standing as the industry’s largest player.

According to a Thursday court filing, two lead plaintiffs, Michelle Clarity and Mehmet Cihan Unlusoy, and an investor representing other shareholders, submitted the stipulation for dismissal.

“The dismissal with respect to Co-Lead Plaintiffs’ claims and Anas Hamza’s claims, but not absent class members’ claims, is with prejudice,” the court document reads. In addition, “the Action has not been certified as a class action.”

